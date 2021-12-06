Alida Welcomes New Vice President of Corporate Development

Gaurav Bhide brings a decade of M&A and corporate development experience to Alida

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alida, a visionary leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced the appointment of Gaurav Bhide as Vice President of Corporate Development. Bhide’s extensive experience will strengthen and propel Alida’s corporate development plans and M&A strategy, further instilling the organization as a leader in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) market.





“I’m thrilled to join the talented team here at Alida. The organization is rapidly growing and transforming the CXM space,” said Bhide. “I’m excited to make an impact and support Alida’s growth through a variety of strategic corporate and M&A initiatives.”

Prior to joining Alida, Bhide was a member of the Mergers and Acquisition team at OpenText, executing the company’s $1.4Bn acquisition of Carbonite Inc. He has also worked on several buy-side and sell-side transactions and strategic projects at Bell Canada Enterprises and BMO Capital Markets. Bhide holds an MBA and a BASc from the University of Toronto, as well as Professional Engineers Ontario (PEng) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designations.

“We are very excited to welcome Gaurav to our team. With his deep experience in corporate development, he will help to inform our strategic future M&A activity and initiatives,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “With Gaurav’s expertise, we look forward to continuing to accelerate our aggressive growth agenda to drive further disruption in the CXM industry.”

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

