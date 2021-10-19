Alida Recognized on the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced that it has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth. Alida received this recognition after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.





The Best Workplaces™ for Today’s Youth list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and at least 30% of their employees must fit the Millennial or younger demographics. Additionally, they must have a minimum 90% positive response to the statement “I am treated fairly regardless of my age”. The award winners were determined based on the overall Trust Index score from the youth working in the organization.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a best workplace for today’s youth,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “At Alida, we continuously strive to build a strong company culture and provide an innovative environment where our young employees can advance in their careers. Being your authentic self is one of our core values and our employees truly bring their whole selves to work every day. I consider myself very fortunate to serve such a diverse and talented employee base and to do my small part in helping them achieve their career dreams.”

Alida is committed to actively supporting all of its employees through an engaging and collaborative workplace environment and leads initiatives such as onboarding and buddy programs, diversity & inclusion and employee resource groups, recognition and awards initiatives, training and development programs, hackathons and innovation competitions, health & wellness programs, flexible benefit plans, and much more.

Alida employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities where they work through Alida IMPACT, its Corporate Citizenship program that harnesses the power of its people and products as a force for good. Examples include Alida’s recent commitment to support Pathways to Education Canada, Stemettes UK, and its participation in the 2021 Rides to Conquer Cancer events.

With a rich heritage and a start-up mentality, Alida is looking for people with a fresh perspective, a collaborative mindset, and a sense of relentless curiosity. Find Alida’s open roles at www.alida.com/careers.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J.Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.

Contacts

Media Contact

Genevieve Raveau



Senior Manager, Global PR



genevieve.raveau@alida.com