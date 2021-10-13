Alida Announces $20 Million Equity Investment from Round13 Growth Fund

The investment will accelerate Alida’s aggressive growth strategy and innovation agenda

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced the closing of a new $20 million Series D funding round by Round13 Growth Fund, a highly-respected, late-stage growth equity investment fund, part of the Round13 Capital family of funds. The funding round will accelerate Alida’s global growth trajectory and build on the company’s product roadmap to deliver transformative SaaS solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry. Sanjiv Samant, Managing Partner of Round13 Capital will be joining Alida’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the world-class management team at Alida to support the company on its path to becoming a global leader in the CXM industry,” said Mr. Samant. “We believe that Alida’s proprietary technology, its multi-tenant cloud-based platform and the quality of insights it offers customers are true differentiators which position the company very well to build on its already strong market position. Round13 is backing an exceptional management team and joining an existing group of high-quality investors to support Alida as the company executes on the truly massive CXM market opportunity.”

“Alida is so fortunate to benefit from Round13’s differentiated strategic approach and decades of experience working with later stage growth companies,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. This investment further cements our ongoing global expansion plans and our continued innovation strategy to deliver holistic software that transforms experiences for our customers. In addition to continuing to accelerate our innovation agenda to drive growth, we are excited to also leverage this investment for future strategic M&A activity. There is an exciting future ahead for both Alida and organizations looking to revolutionize the way they elevate the total experience for their customers and employees.”

In September 2020, Alida rebranded from Vision Critical as it broadened its focus beyond its market-leading insight community software with the mission to become a global leader in the CXM market. Since that time, leading industry analysts have recognized the company as a key player in the CXM and Voice of Customer (VoC) markets. Alida was positioned as a Niche Player by Gartner® in the 2020 Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Alida was also recently named a Contender in “The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021” report. The company has also ranked on Fast Company’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Sanjiv,” said Philip C. Deck, Chairman of the Board. “Sanjiv’s invaluable market perspective and global expertise in SaaS investing and growing major technology firms will add immense value. I am confident that Round13’s equity investment will allow Alida to continue to accelerate its growth and build on its long-standing reputation of delivering world-class customer experience solutions.”

Since the start of 2020, with a seasoned leadership team at the helm, Alida has released 123 new customer-led product innovations and 7 new Alida solutions that advance the company towards becoming a global leader in the CXM market. Alida’s unique TXM approach allows organizations to fuse the voice of their customers and employees with the ability to deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. Alida’s customer roster of top global brands are empowered to make better business decisions, create meaningful relationships and improve experiences for their customers.

About Round13 Growth

Round13 Growth Fund is a Toronto-based late-stage growth equity fund that supports tech-enabled businesses in Canada. Round13 Growth leverages deep strategic relationships, capital markets expertise and growth equity investment experience to add value to its portfolio companies with a hands-on approach. Round13 Growth is part of the Round13 Capital family of funds. For additional information, visit round13.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J.Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.

