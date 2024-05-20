Algolia Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery

Algolia positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision among 18 vendors evaluated in the report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Algolia, the world’s only end-to-end AI Search solution – helping businesses and developers understand their online users and showing them exactly what they need, today announced it was named a Leader in the inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery.





Algolia is the one-stop shop for AI search and works by feeding an array of signals into multiple AI models that understand user intent and surface personalized results that meet business needs. The company uses this deep understanding to create exceptional customer experiences, and to drive revenue growth for customers.

According to Gartner, “buyers of S&PD (Search and Product Discovery) products are looking to use these platforms to deliver and support a unique, compelling and consistent CX across many channels.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner’s market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews.

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Algolia, expressed her excitement about the Gartner report: “In our opinion, to be recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader is a testament to Algolia’s unyielding commitment to innovation and unmatched experience. We believe our AI Search’s ability to decipher consumer intent ushers in a new era of relevance and personalization, setting the stage for unparalleled speed and scale, and nurturing enduring customer loyalty. We’re extremely proud that our AI platform is trusted by some of the world’s most admired companies to achieve successful results in digital commerce.”

Gartner noted in their report that [1], “Leaders demonstrate the ability to provide a depth and breadth of functionality. They deliver capabilities across multiple industries and business models that can scale up to support large search volumes. They provide sales and support services both directly and through an ecosystem of application, service and integration partners. They innovate, typically by means of technology updates, new products and product functionality, investments inside and outside core S&PD, and programs that improve customers’ ability to succeed. Leaders also have financial, technical and organizational viability, and consistently feature in Gartner clients’ evaluations of vendors. They often set the competitive benchmark against which other vendors measure themselves.”

From Algolia’s perspective, at the core of its positioning lies its unwavering dedication to empowering seamless digital commerce solutions. Harnessing the boundless potential of generative AI, Algolia propels the evolution of conversational search interfaces, reshaping the landscape of digital commerce interactions.

In its opinion, Algolia’s journey to leadership is underpinned by its unwavering commitment to three foundational pillars:

Speed: With results returned in a staggering 1 to 20 milliseconds, Algolia’s AI search eclipses industry standards by up to 200-fold, setting a new benchmark for user satisfaction and ROI optimization.

Ease of Use: Empowering rapid implementation and effortless integration, Algolia’s APIs catalyze swift go-to-market strategies. Augmented by SDKs and a robust code library, the platform streamlines development while offering unparalleled analytics capabilities, ensuring every interaction is finely tuned to perfection.

Scale: As the preeminent hosted search engine globally, Algolia processes a staggering 1.7 trillion searches annually for more than 17,000 customers. With an index housing over 30 billion records and operating at an awe-inspiring 99.999% availability , Algolia empowers enterprises to scale unprecedented heights of user-centricity.

Algolia’s indomitable spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to redefine the boundaries of possibility, propelling the digital commerce landscape into a realm of infinite potential. Get your copy of the report here.

To experience the power of Algolia’s technology first-hand, try Algolia AI Search free here or request a demo.

About Algolia



Algolia is a leading provider of AI search solutions, serving over 17,000 businesses and 500,000 developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year. Backed by a decade of innovation, expertise, and growth, Algolia continuously redefines the search landscape with its commitment to user-friendly solutions, significant scalability, and unmatched speed. Learn more: www.algolia.com.

