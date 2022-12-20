Algolia Completes Bumper Year with 30+ Prestigious Industry Awards Including Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Salesforce, and more

Notable award wins for 2022 showcase company as a leading technology solution, home to modern and innovative leadership, and a best place to work

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Algolia, the leading API-First Platform for Search & Discovery, today announced that it is closing out 2022 with 30+ notable award wins from industry leaders including Forbes, Inc., Salesforce, and more. Driven by strategic executive leadership, inclusive company culture, strong core values, and a commitment to furthering innovation in search and discovery, Algolia is consistently recognized as a pioneer in the tech industry and the workforce.

“From ranking within the top 40 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list to several accolades for being a great place to work, to partner awards, the diversity in how Algolia is being recognized truly stands out,” says Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia. “It has been a fast-paced and momentous year for Algolia. To receive so much recognition during the same year that we celebrated our 10-year anniversary is a testament to the hard work our team puts in each and every day.”

Company Growth and Executive Recognition



Driven by an increase in customers, multi-product innovation, the strategic acquisition of Search.io, and a growing partner ecosystem, Algolia, and its executive team, were recognized as leaders across many top-tier award programs. Ranking #39 on the Forbes Cloud 100, the company was showcased based on its market leadership, operating metrics, and people and culture. Similarly, Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list recognized Algolia as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

CEO Bernadette Nixon recently earned prestigious industry recognition with her STEVIE Award for Women in Business as the Best Female Entrepreneur and acknowledgement in the Software Report as one of the top 50 Women in SaaS of 2022. Bernadette’s wins are a testament to her strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses.

Technology Innovation



Algolia’s commitment to empowering companies to modernize their search and discovery capabilities and revamp the customer journey was recognized through numerous wins, including the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards, which honored the company for its outstanding performance of digital transformation within the Salesforce ecosystem.

While Algolia continually provides unparalleled search and discovery experiences, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards named Algolia the Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution, beating out over 2,950 nominations from 18 countries. Ventana Research, an independent advisory services firm, recognized Algolia with a Digital Innovation Award for its ability to advance technology, change, and generate value within its industry. Algolia also took first place in G2’s Enterprise Search Software list for the 11th consecutive time. Another notable award received in 2022 was the Hermes Creative Award for Best Digital Billboard.

Company Culture



Over the years, Algolia has secured multiple accolades for being a top workplace due to its company values: grit, humility, care, candor, and trust. In 2022, the company earned a spot on Great Places To Work’s list of UK employers for the first time. Additionally, Algolia won Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity, and Best Company for Women.

