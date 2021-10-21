Alexander Group Study Reveals Physicians Prefer Hybrid Engagement Methods With Healthcare Sales Reps

As patient volumes recover, new commercial challenges emerge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, released a new study examining physician preferences for engagement with medical device, pharmaceutical and health tech sales representatives. With third-party vendor in-person access limited in healthcare facilities, many physicians still prefer to interact virtually with their suppliers. In fact, 58% of physicians still prefer a virtual interaction – email, video or phone call with a sales rep – rather than an in-person visit, when interacting with an existing supplier. Such findings suggest that commercial model agility will be vital for healthcare organizations as they navigate the evolving healthcare environment while emerging from COVID.

“The pandemic has thrown numerous curveballs at everyone, including healthcare organizations,” said Craig Ackerman, principal and leader of the Healthcare practice, Alexander Group. “With rapidly changing business realities, medical device, pharmaceutical and health technology organizations need to continue employing agile commercial strategies that can quickly adapt. That means doing everything from using shorter planning cycles to building more in-house sales capabilities to strategically adjusting compensation to incentivize talent to perform.”

The research is based on a survey that included 100 physicians across private practice, ambulatory surgery centers and hospital settings.

Here are some other key findings from the research:

Physicians expect sales rep in-person visits to increase from about 69% of what they were pre-COVID in Q4 2021, to about 89% of pre-COVID levels by Q4 of 2022

Alexander Group’s research also found that healthcare organizations will need to adjust to commercial challenges beyond changing physician expectations. These challenges include supply chain disruptions that are resulting in significant backorder issues and increased costs, and larger-than-usual staff turnover within healthcare suppliers, with increasing pay expectations.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 made the healthcare industry pivot in a way we never thought it would,” said Doug Beveridge, principal and leader of the Healthcare practice, Alexander Group. “While healthcare suppliers have made great strides with changing their commercial models to meet buyer expectations, many continue to search for the right combination of tools and technology to create a digitally enabled, analytics-driven infrastructure. Going forward, a “test and learn” mindset is critical to respond to changing business conditions and deliver solutions that meet customer and patient needs.”

