Home Business Wire Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech...
Business Wire

Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

di Business Wire

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Chris McNally at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Purdy will discuss how the company is delivering on the Ford+ plan to drive growth in connected services. He’ll explain how Ford is doing that by building software capabilities and partnering with other tech companies to develop always-on customer relationships and experiences that get better over time; creating recurring revenue streams; expanding Ford’s addressable market; and creating value for customers, the company and other Ford stakeholders.

Participants can view the webcast online. Information about the event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Contacts

Equity Investment
Community:
Lynn Antipas Tyson

914.485.1150

ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income
Investment Community:
Karen Rocoff

313.621.0965

krocoff@ford.com

Shareholder
Inquiries:
1.800.555.5259 or 313.845.8540

stockinf@ford.com

Media:
Ford Media Center

media@ford.com

Articoli correlati

Liqid Expands Leadership in Finance, Federal & Public Sector, and Product as the Company Continues to Grow Its Sales Footprint

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Talent Comes as the Company Doubles in Size Amid Unprecedented Global Demand for Liqid MatrixTM Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure...
Continua a leggere

Liqid Helps Customers Create and Scale VMware Host Servers in Seconds, with Composable Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Liqid MatrixTM Software Accelerates VMware Host Deployment and Scaling, While Improving the Speed and Economics of On-prem Virtualized Environments. BROOMFIELD,...
Continua a leggere

i2c and Solid Partner to Offer Issuing-Processing Solutions via Fintech as a Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fintechs collaborate to simplify the adoption of payments capabilities through a single, fully integrated suite of services REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Liqid Expands Leadership in Finance, Federal & Public Sector, and Product as the Company...

Business Wire