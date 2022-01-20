AlertEnterprise Lays Groundwork for Substantial Growth, Hires David Cassady as Chief Revenue Officer

Cassady returns to the AlertEnterprise team with 30+ years of experience strengthening customer and partner relationships and driving business growth.





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertEnterprise has announced David Cassady as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

In this newly created role, Cassady will focus on building a high-velocity sales organization to drive sales growth, customer success and strategic partnership efforts. He’s no stranger to AlertEnterprise, having worked at the company 2010-2013 as senior vice president of global operations overseeing international sales operations and managed channel distribution. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the team. For me, Alert checks every box for a company poised for huge growth: a disruptive technology vision, a unique SaaS offering, a significant total addressable market, and a robust channel that can deliver from SMB to Enterprise,” said Cassady.

Cassady is renowned for quickly building repeatable sales processes, predictable pipelines within an ARR (annual recurring revenue) SaaS/Cloud model. Under David’s leadership, the company will implement a multi-channel go-to-market strategy that includes physical security system integrators and strategic partners like SAP – all toward the end goal of driving new levels of growth for the company. “What excites me, is that there’s tremendous whitespace to capture within converged security and digital transformation, and we’re the only security platform that truly connects IT, Physical Security and OT systems. Our partnership with SAP and NS2 in particular will fuel tremendous growth by delivering scalable Return to Work solutions integrated across the SAP suite to their global marketplace,” he added.

“David has a proven track record of success. We’ve worked together and won together many times. Moving forward, there is no better person than David to lead the charge and take the partnership between AlertEnterprise and SAP to the next level,” said Michael O’Donnell, SAP National Vice President, Utilities.

Cassady’s true connection to AlertEnterprise goes back even further to his 2004-2006 tenure as senior vice president of operations at Virsa, founded by AlertEnterprise CEO Jasvir Gill. In 2006, Virsa was acquired by SAP systems – an accomplishment credited in large part to Cassady’s efforts at the time.

“David was instrumental in developing the SAP relationship during Virsa and helped the executive team to successfully position us for acquisition. He has been a very close partner since then with SAP and established rich executive relationships with many leaders,” said Gill.

Throughout his 30+ year career, David has held leadership positions at a mix of established software players and high-growth startups. His previous experience includes work at Interwoven (which later became Hewlett-Packard), diCarta, SpikeSource, Rearden Commerce, Greenlight Technologies, and most recently, DataVisor. “I’ve been selling and leading sales teams here in Silicon Valley for more than 30 years and have been lucky enough to be involved with five IPOs and at least as many acquisitions,” said Cassady.

At AlertEnterprise, digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments. https://alertenterprise.com/

