AlertEnterprise Hires Machine Learning Expert Jamshed Patel as Vice President of Value Engineering

AlertEnterprise, the leading cyber-physical identity, access management and security company, continues its focus on growth with the hiring of Jamshed Patel as the Vice President of Value Engineering. In this newly created role, Patel will use his expertise in Machine Learning to expand the strategic roadmap of the company, and will work with customers and internal product teams to deliver high impact solutions leveraging AlertEnterprise's unique converged security platform.





Jamshed is an accomplished technology leader who has pioneered the use of Machine Learning to help customers gain new insights, predict outcomes, and automate human tasks. Throughout his 25 year career, Jamshed has held executive leadership positions at the world’s leading technology companies and high-growth startups. He recently led Product Strategy and Solutions Engineering at DataVisor, a leader in AI-based fraud detection, using advanced machine learning to protect the world’s largest enterprises from digital fraud.

“The identity security market is absolutely on fire and AlertEnterprise is the only solution that address it holistically with a cyber-physical approach,” said Patel. “The company is growing fast, and there’s tremendous opportunity for additional Machine Learning-based innovation. I’m absolutely thrilled to join the team.”

David Cassady, AlertEnterprise Chief Revenue Officer, says, “Identity-first security has never been more important, and for organizations that are digitally transforming it’s the catalyst to protect their systems, data, people and brand. Jamshed will play a crucial role in our company growth through product innovation as well as helping our customers extract the maximum value from our solutions.”

Previously, as Workday’s Vice President of Development for Workforce Management and Payroll, he was responsible for the company’s core products including HR, Payroll, Time Tracking and Scheduling. At ADP, he led the ~$2B/Year National Account Services product portfolio, delivering Payroll and Human Capital Management Services to Fortune 500 companies. Jamshed also held senior executive roles at Honeywell and Oracle, and cofounded/led venture-funded startups.

At AlertEnterprise, digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.

