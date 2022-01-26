Alert Innovation Appoints Seanna Balfe as New Chief Legal Officer 

Experienced General Counsel to strengthen strategic acumen of the organization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, announced the appointment of Seanna Balfe as the new Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

Balfe joins the Alert Innovation team with over 20 years of legal experience. In her new role, Balfe will manage the legal function and serve as a key member of Alert Innovation’s executive leadership team, playing a critical role in the company’s strategic decision-making. She will also provide operational guidance across a wide array of legal, governance and compliance matters.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Alert team and fortunate to be joining at a time of real growth and opportunity,” said Balfe. “The people and organizational culture are incredible, and I’m humbled by their accomplishments. I look forward to working with the whole team to achieve even greater results.”

Balfe started her legal career at Sapient Corporation, a global digital consulting company later acquired by Publicis Groupe. In 2013, she joined inVentiv Health, a global provider of commercial, clinical, communication and patient assistance services to the life sciences, biotech and pharmaceutical industries. inVentiv later merged with INC Research to create Syneos Health, where Balfe spearheaded the labor and employment function for a 21,000-person workforce across 70 countries.

Before joining Alert Innovation, Balfe served as the General Counsel of Cytel, the world’s largest provider of statistical software and advance analytics for clinical trial design and execution. During her tenure at Cytel, she was responsible for the company’s tactical and strategic legal initiatives, including the acquisition of five companies within 18 months and Cytel’s sale to private equity firms Astorg and Nordic Capital.

“Seanna brings a tremendous and diverse amount of expertise in managing strategic and legal governance,” said Fritz Morgan, CEO at Alert Innovation. “She is a veteran leader of global teams, and we are excited to strengthen our organization with her skills and leadership.”

Balfe received her BA from Saint Michael’s College and JD from Suffolk University Law School.

For more information about Alert Innovation visit www.alertinnovation.com.

About Alert Innovation, Inc

Alert Innovation® is a thought leader in Retail and Grocery automation, driving innovation that improves lives by transforming how retailers operate and people shop. Alert Innovation is an industry leader in robotic e-grocery fulfillment. The Alphabot® system, designed by the Alert Innovation team is a unique automated fulfillment solution that utilizes patented omnidirectional robots in a temperature-controlled system for fresh, efficient, and high-quality grocery fulfillment. Alert Innovation also designed the Novastore™, a store concept utilizing the Alphabot system, delivering a dynamic and efficient shopping experience. www.alertinnovation.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ron Margulis



RAM Communications



ron@rampr.com

+1 908.337.0020