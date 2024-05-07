Alen Air Purifiers Redefine Home Air Quality This Spring With Unrivaled Design, Performance and Technology

Alen’s Whole House Ecosystem With Advanced Sensor Technology and Alen Air App Turns Every Home into a Smart Home

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alen, a pioneering force in the air purifier industry, has redefined the look and feel of air purifiers with a whole house ecosystem, designer panels, whisper-quiet noise levels and a commitment to eliminating unwanted odors and house dust, which can be a mix of skin cells, hair, clothing fibers, dirt, pollen, pet dander and cooking smells. Panel color options include White, Oak, Weathered Gray, Graphite, Espresso and Brushed Stainless, transforming necessity into a statement of beautiful living.





“Spring cleaning our homes must extend beyond surface-level tidying—it needs to encompass the air we breathe,” said Alen CEO, Warburg Lee. “Air purifiers are an essential companion to ensure spring cleaning efforts result in environments that are visually pristine and beautiful as well as free from harmful allergens and pollutants. Our design team has developed a range of stylish panels that add a touch of elegance while ensuring clean air for the design-minded smart home enthusiast.”

Alen features ultra-powerful, high-speed fans coupled with HEPA filters that eliminate 99.9% of invisible airborne allergens such as dust, pollen, and other pollutants down to .1 microns, ensuring a relentlessly deep clean. People spend up to 90% of their time indoors, primarily at home, making air purifiers a part of any smart home to combine functionality and aesthetic appeal.

“In today’s interconnected world, where comfort and convenience take precedence, incorporating smart air purification not only improves indoor air quality but also enriches our overall living experience, fostering healthier and more comfortable homes,” added Paul Miller, Director of Product & Engineering.

Alen’s whole house ecosystem offers comprehensive insights into indoor air quality. Users can connect each air purifier or an Alen Air Quality Monitor to the Alen Air app for real-time data in every room, allowing comparison between indoor and outdoor air quality. Alen’s air purifiers feature advanced sensor technology that adjusts performance based on real-time data, automatically increasing fan speed when pollutants are detected and decreasing it as air quality improves. LED indicator rings provide instant feedback making the invisible, visible, ensuring consistently fresh air and empowering informed decisions for a healthier environment.

To learn more about Alen and its designer panels to refresh spaces this Spring, visit www.alen.com.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.

