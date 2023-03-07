Alegeus and Navia Strengthen Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Benefit Experiences for Employers and Employees

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Navia, a leading national, consumer-directed benefits provider, to drive better experiences for individuals navigating rising medical costs.

A high-growth and long-time Alegeus partner serving more than 4,000 employers across all 50 states, Navia provides comprehensive health, life and compliance solutions, offering FSA, HSA, HRA, Commuter, Wellness and COBRA administration. Navia, powered by Alegeus and rapidly expanding its national footprint, delivers its customers preeminent service, communications and technology.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve offered employers unmatched consumer-directed benefits experiences,” said Lisa Cook, vice president, client success and account management, Navia Benefit Solutions. “Our growth and success are due in part to Alegeus, a pioneering partner-first organization with market-leading technology—including an incredible HSA offering—that truly understands our business and the industry.”

“We’re eager to expand our long-running partnership with Alegeus,” said Hilarie Aitken, CEO, Navia Benefit Solutions. “As the benefits industry continues to evolve amid a rapidly changing environment, our organizations are poised to help our customers.”

“We’re proud of the many long-term partnerships and track records of success we’ve built with innovative administrators like Navia and we’re excited to not only grow this relationship, but also to support their continued growth,” said Mark Waterstraat, chief customer officer, Alegeus. “Because we never compete with our partners, we’re singularly focused on helping them strengthen their own businesses, empowering them to thrive while creating better lives for consumers.”

About Alegeus

With more than 25 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiate capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry’s leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market, with access to more than 100 million commercially insured Americans. Alegeus is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

Contacts

Dan Ring



Communications & Industry Relations



dan.ring@alegeus.com