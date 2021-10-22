Aleada Consulting Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

A Women- and Minority-Owned Privacy and Information Security Consulting Firm to Contribute Insight for Forbes Technology Council, an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$Aleada—Aleada Consulting, LLC, a women- and minority-owned privacy and information security consulting firm, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Aleada and Aleada’s Partner and Co-founder, Elena Elkina, were vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Elena and Aleada Consulting into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Elena has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help Aleada and Aleada clients reach peak success. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Elena will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her and Aleada’s expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“We are delighted to join the Forbes Technology Council and to share our insights into privacy and information security issues important to organizations all over the world,” said Elena Elkina, Partner and Co-founder, Aleada Consulting. “Privacy and information security threats are international issues affecting businesses and critical infrastructure. We will help the Forbes community to stay one step ahead of privacy and information security issues.”

ABOUT ALEADA

Who we are: We are a women- and minority-owned company, a diverse team of compliance professionals, auditors, and information security experts who are creating standards of excellence for the industry.

Our Team: We are your organization’s go-to privacy and information security people. We work hand in glove with you to help wrangle compliance into your products and operations to keep your business safe and resilient, ready for success.

Our Services: No project is one-size-fits-all. We deliver customized solutions for privacy and information security for product development and overall risk and compliance. Whether you need extra arms and legs (and brains!) to support your legal, privacy, and information security teams, or want us to function as your in-house privacy and information security team, we’re your people.

Who we serve: For CEOs, general counsels, overworked privacy and risk professionals, and CISOs in fast-growth and mature companies, we are the trusted partner companies call to help build privacy, information security, product, and overall compliance programs.

Our impact: Our work protects brands, engenders loyalty and trust, and, for our client partners, provides peace of mind.

For more information, go to https://www.aleada.co/ or visit us on Twitter @AleadaPrivacy.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

