ALE Solutions, Inc. Launches MyALE HOME App

The easy-to-use app is the industry’s first app designed for displaced homeowners

ST. CHARLES, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALE Solutions, Inc. (ALE), a FLEETCOR® company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, today released MyALE HOME – a new policyholder native app. MyALE HOME is the industry’s first app designed specifically for the displaced homeowner. It allows policyholders to manage all aspects of their temporary housing stay on any mobile device.

The app includes receipt capture functionality for policyholders to upload and store Loss of Use receipts for costs like pet housing, meals and utilities throughout their stay. The receipts are captured within the app and can be easily found and referenced when needed by policyholders and adjusters.

“Finding ways to consistently improve the customer experience for both policyholders and adjusters is at the core of our mission here at ALE Solutions,” said Christa Landgraf, President of ALE Solutions, Inc. “The MyALE HOME app supports policyholders and adjusters by streamlining the receipt reimbursement process.”

Other key features of the app allow the policyholder to:

View details of temporary housing

Learn what to expect of the temporary housing process

Request hotel or housing extensions

Communicate with the hotel or landlord

Contact an ALE representative 24/7/365

Additional Receipt Capture functionality extends to MyALE Claims Portal for adjusters to:

Manage and manually upload receipts in the MyALE Claims Portal

Track expenses against the Additional Living Expenses (ALE) limit

Export receipt capture data into an Excel document

Receive receipt notifications based on selected interval settings

“The launch of the MyALE HOME app from ALE Solutions showcases the company’s and FLEETCOR’s commitment to advancing technology solutions to improve the customer experience,” said Ron Rogers, Group President, FLEETCOR Lodging. “MyALE is just the beginning of improving ALE Solutions technology advantages under FLEETCOR to better serve its insurance clients, adjusters and policyholders.”

The MyALE HOME app is available for iPhones, iPads and Android users in the Apple or Google Play stores.

To learn more about ALE Solutions, Inc. and the MyALE HOME app, visit www.alesolutions.com or contact MyALESupport@alesolutions.com. The ALE team will also be at the PLRB Claims Conference Expo in San Antonio April 3-6 at booth 421.

About ALE Solutions, Inc.

ALE Solutions, Inc. is the nation’s largest provider of temporary housing for displaced policyholders and catastrophe teams. ALE Solutions serves at the request and approval of the insurance adjuster, delivering a seamless housing experience.

Our solutions are the result of our extensive property options: hotel, corporate apartment, single-family home or travel trailer. We consider all available options and leverage our supplier relationships to control costs. Our greatest strength is in identifying cost effective short-term leases on private homes, which we furnish to fit the needs of each family. For more information, please visit www.alesolutions.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

