Alchemer Names Martin Mrugal as CEO

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Mrugal has a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. Mrugal brings significant expertise in customer experience having led customer strategy and customer success at multiple companies including SAP.

“With deep expertise in both SaaS software and customer experience, Martin is the ideal leader to accelerate Alchemer’s strategy and mission of empowering customers to create meaningful business outcomes through CX and feedback programs,” said John Park, Alchemer Chairman and Partner at KKR. “We have a fantastic team at Alchemer with great technology and are looking forward to continued success under Martin’s direction.”

Most recently, Mrugal served as the Chief Operating Officer for Ellucian where he was responsible for all post-sales functions including professional services, customer success and support. Prior to Ellucian, he led cloud innovation and customer strategy at Citrix as the Chief Customer Officer. Before joining Citrix, Mrugal spent 22 years at SAP where he held multiple executive roles including the head of Customer First, where he created the first global cross-portfolio customer success team.

“My focus has always centered on the customer and exceeding customer expectations; what excites me most about Alchemer is the mission of leveraging customer feedback across channels and interactions to make a real difference in business outcomes,” said Martin Mrugal, CEO of Alchemer. “This role combines my experience in enterprise software and my passion for customer success.”

