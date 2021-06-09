Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) Adds Former KPA CTO to Leadership Team

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alchemer – a global leader in customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VOC) technology – announced today the hiring of Brandi Vandegriff as CTO. Brandi was previously CTO at KPA where she led their digital transformation and created a fully integrated journey for their more than 10,000 enterprise customers. Prior to KPA, Brandi had senior technology roles at Level 3 Communications and Location3 Media. Brandi is an annual speaker at Women in Technology (WIT) and is a twice-nominated CIO of the year.





“We are excited to have Brandi join our leadership team,” said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. “She has the customer-experience history to help our customers achieve maximum value from the Alchemer platform.”

The Alchemer platform provides survey, workflow, audience, communication, and analysis tools to allow any size organization to collect, integrate, and act on the voice of their customer. Alchemer also delivers industry-first solutions, such as Activated NPS, that further personalize the engagement businesses have with their customers to drive actionable feedback.

“Building products that help customers achieve their missions is my passion,” said Brandi. “I love creating teams that are relentless in addressing customer needs, and that makes Alchemer a great fit for me.”

About Alchemer

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) transforms customer feedback into operational gold to create customer-centric organizations. Alchemer provides a customer-experience platform and pre-packaged solutions that enable businesses to collect and act on feedback to find, get, and keep more customers and employees. Only Alchemer puts customers at the center of everything a company does by integrating feedback directly into the systems and applications that power the organization today. Alchemer serves more than 15,000 global customers and 30% of the Fortune 500.

