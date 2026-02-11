Albion River Launches Ignium, a Leading Merchant Provider Across the Global Defense Weapons Ecosystem

Raises $300 million to accelerate organic growth and strategic opportunities

Ignium launches with a portfolio of established, market-leading defense businesses and a distinguished Board of Directors

Platform formed to support mission-critical subsystems across the full weapons-system lifecycle

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albion River, LLC (“Albion River”) today announced the launch of Ignium, a purpose-built merchant provider of components and solutions to the U.S. and allied defense industrial base. Ignium brings together a portfolio of established, market-leading businesses that provide mission-critical subsystems embedded across current and next-generation weapons systems – independent of any single prime contractor or platform outcome.

Ignium unites a portfolio of market-leading companies including: FAAC, Inter-Coastal Electronics, Battlespace Simulations, Epsilor, Maytag Aircraft and Wescom Group. Each company has long operating histories, proprietary intellectual property, and entrenched positions within defense and security programs.

Collectively, these businesses support customers across air, land, and maritime domains and operate within regulatory, qualification, and operational environments characterized by high barriers to entry and long program durations. The company operates across three core weapons systems verticals – Software; Power; and Energetics & Pyrotechnics – supporting the full program lifecycle from development through deployment and sustainment.

Ignium’s platform is underpinned by over 150 years of brand heritage, decades of trade secrets and core IP, along with more than 3.6 million square feet of production capacity across the United States and Europe.

In connection with this launch, Ignium has closed an oversubscribed $300 million equity capital funding round, with support from existing shareholders and its newly formed Board of Directors. This capital will support Ignium’s double-digit, profitable organic growth initiatives across the company’s operating businesses and targeted strategic opportunities to expand production capacity and deepen capabilities critical to the defense industrial base.

“Ignium was built to solve a structural gap in the defense industrial base,” said Darren Farber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ignium. “Across modern weapon systems, the most enduring value often sits with the providers that design, qualify, and manufacture the subsystems that every platform depends on, regardless of which prime contractor leads the program. By bringing together proven, IP-rich businesses under a single operating model, we’ve created a merchant provider platform designed to scale with global defense demand while remaining resilient across cycles, programs, and geographies.”

A Leading Merchant Provider to the Defense Industrial Base

Ignium operates as a premier merchant provider of essential subsystems and components to a diverse customer base that includes the U.S. Department of War, NATO, allied governments, major defense prime contractors, and emerging next-generation defense technology firms.

With operations in the United States and Europe and more than 1,700 employees, Ignium is positioned to support sustained production requirements and evolving program needs amid increased global defense investment.

Integrated Capabilities Across the Weapons-System Lifecycle: Three Pillars of Operational Excellence

Ignium’s portfolio delivers specialized capabilities for weapons systems across three strategic verticals:

Software: Anchored by FAAC and Inter-Coastal Electronics, this vertical delivers high-fidelity weapons targeting and multidomain modeling across manned and unmanned platforms. FAAC’s integration into nearly all U.S. fighter and rotorcraft cockpits illustrates the deep reach of these physics-based targeting and simulation solutions.

Power: Through Epsilor and Maytag Aircraft, we provide mission-critical energy solutions ranging from high-density missile batteries to global fueling systems. A key snapshot of this leadership is Epsilor's multi-decade status as the sole-source power provider for nearly all Israeli missile systems.

Energetics & Pyrotechnics: Led by Wescom Group, this vertical supplies essential, regulatory-driven energetic products for signaling, screening, and breaching. Wescom Defense epitomizes this capability with its industry-leading man-portable obstacle breaching systems used by allied forces to advance through enemy lines.

Experienced Leadership

Albion River also announced the formation of Ignium’s Board of Directors who are all meaningful investors in the company. Comprised of senior leaders from government and industry, Ignium’s Board of Directors will provide strategic guidance as the company executes its long-term growth strategy. Albion River executives bring decades of military procurement expertise, enabling cross-expansion of the brands and value multiplying operational improvements.

Non-Executive Board Members include:

Greg Brown , Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions.

, Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. Jerry Lundquist , Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Co. and former Global Head of the Aerospace and Defense Practice.

, Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Co. and former Global Head of the Aerospace and Defense Practice. Kevin McCarthy , 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

, 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Greg Smith, Retired Executive Vice President and CFO of Boeing, Board Member of Intel and Chairman of American Airlines.

Executive Board Members include:

Darren Farber , Ignium Chairman and CEO, founder of Albion River.

, Ignium Chairman and CEO, founder of Albion River. Mark Schneiderman , Ignium Co-President, co-founder of Albion River.

, Ignium Co-President, co-founder of Albion River. Christos Tsentas, Ignium Co-President, co-founder of Albion River.

Ignium also welcomes newly appointed senior executives:

Tarang Sharma , Ignium Chief Financial Officer, former Chief Accounting Officer of VSE Corporation (NYSE: VSEC).

, Ignium Chief Financial Officer, former Chief Accounting Officer of VSE Corporation (NYSE: VSEC). Major General Paul Pardew (U.S. Army, Ret.), Ignium Senior Vice President of Contracting, former commanding general of U.S. Army Contracting Command.

Along with our operating unit presidents, the Ignium team counts hundreds of years of combined defense production experience.

About Ignium

Ignium is a leading merchant provider of mission-critical subsystems to the U.S. and allied industrial base. The company operates a portfolio of established, IP-driven businesses across three core weapons systems verticals - Software; Power; and Energetics & Pyrotechnics, – supporting the full program lifecycle from development through deployment and sustainment. Headquartered in the United States, Ignium maintains operations across North America and Europe, with more than 1,700 employees, and is backed by Albion River. For more information, please visit https://ignium.com.

About Albion River

Since its formation, Albion River remains an investment firm focused exclusively on the defense sector. Albion River partners with key stakeholders to build enduring value through operational improvements, organic growth, and strategic opportunities.

