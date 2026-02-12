Albertsons Companies Announces Participation in OpenAI Advertising Pilot Program

Grocer tests relevant, timely and personalized ad experiences in ChatGPT for Albertsons Cos. shoppers ahead of Valentine’s Day

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the latest development in its AI strategy as a participant in the OpenAI Ad Pilot Program – an early test that explores how new ad formats in ChatGPT can create a more relevant, efficient and personalized advertising experience for consumers. As a pilot partner, Albertsons Cos. will help explore how relevant, helpful ads unlock value for users and brands in conversational experiences.

“By joining the OpenAI Ad Pilot Program, we have a unique opportunity to explore and help shape cutting-edge ways to connect consumers with the right Albertsons Companies products at the right time by thoughtfully integrating into the digital experiences they already love,” said Jennifer Saenz, Chief Commercial Officer at Albertsons Cos. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this pilot program is yet another channel that allows us to meet customers when and how they choose to shop for convenient and easy recipes, meals, gifts and party essentials to celebrate their loved ones.”

As part of the test, Albertsons Cos. ads will appear in ChatGPT ahead of Valentine’s Day. Consumers entering search terms such as “best flowers for Valentine’s Day,” “chocolates and sweets as a gift” or “how to celebrate Galentine’s” can potentially see distinct and clearly labeled ads from their local Albertsons Cos. banner store including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME and Tom Thumb. If shoppers choose to engage with the ad, they will be directed to a Valentine’s Day destination featuring Albertsons Cos. deals, gifts and recipes including fresh flowers, indulgent chocolates, sweet treats and thoughtful gifts that can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes with Flash™*.

“We’re focused on advertising that enhances the customer journey, instead of interrupting it. By testing ads in ChatGPT, we’re growing our engagement with new customers and continuing to connect with our current customers in meaningful ways,” added Saenz.

As the OpenAI Ad Pilot Program evolves, Albertsons Media Collective™, the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., is poised to help its brand partners reach their target audience through this widely used AI product. With agentic commerce experiences including AskAI and Albertsons AI in current use by Albertsons Cos. customers, the Collective’s catalog and content is optimized for use by large language models.

AI Across the Albertsons Cos. Enterprise

The OpenAI Ad Pilot Program builds on Albertsons Cos.’ strategy to modernize its capabilities through technology and AI. The company has embedded AI across many parts of the enterprise and is enabling its associate workforce to use the power of agentic AI and generative AI to do their best work. Most recently, Albertsons Cos. launched the Albertsons AI shopping assistant and AskAI designed to make grocery shopping faster, smarter and more personalized. Customers’ early adoption of these tools is already showing strong engagement and double-digit basket growth as customers discover new products more easily and plan meals faster.

Albertsons Cos. remains committed to the power of technology and AI, as evidenced by this early advertising test with OpenAI. By exploring new AI powered pathways to deepen customer engagement and personalize the shopping experience, the company continues to deliver on its promise to earn Customers for Life.

