Alberta Justice and Solicitor General Extend Site-wide Deployment of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for Peace Officer Training

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alberta Justice and Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada, has extended its agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform used for its training academy. The Alberta Justice and Solicitor General is responsible for leading Alberta’s justice system. Their mission is to ensure fair and effective policing and to support victims of crime.





Initially, the Justice and Solicitor General Training Academy was seeking to enhance its training platform with the addition of a video streaming system to support flexible training opportunities for staff and organizations employing Peace Officers in Alberta. Officials wanted a video streaming system to securely store, organize, and stream digital videos, as well as the ability to make videos available through automated workflows or manually inside a learning management system. Aspects like optical character recognition, closed captioning, and robust analytics also were important. In addition to secure video creation, management and distribution, users have benefitted from auto-captioning, analytics, cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and LMS integration.

“YuJa’s Video Platform has been part of the Justice Solicitor and General’s training since it was initially adopted in 2019,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “It’s a powerful tool in teaching and learning, and we’re excited for its continued use to create flexible, accessible, engaging learning experiences.”

ABOUT THE ALBERTA JUSTICE AND SOLICITOR GENERAL

The Justice and Solicitor General helps ensure that all Albertans can live in safe and resilient communities while having access to a fair and innovative justice system where the rule of law is upheld and government undertakings are administered according to law. Working alongside its partners in law enforcement, family justice, health, the judiciary, and other criminal justice system stakeholders, the ministry has a direct or shared responsibility in all elements of the justice system in Alberta. The ministry’s programs and services help ensure Albertans’ security and access to justice through efficient functioning of courts, correction, and law enforcement.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278