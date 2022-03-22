Home Business Wire Albany International to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
ROCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Higgins, will speak at the Sidoti & Company Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website until June 20, 2022.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Contacts

John Hobbs

Director – Investor Relations

603-330-5897

john.hobbs@albint.com

