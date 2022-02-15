Alation Announces Inaugural Data Radicals Awards

Winning organizations recognized for creating a more data-driven world

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Data Radicals Awards. These awards celebrate organizations and individuals leading the charge in driving data culture. The prestigious awards, named after the company’s podcast, “Data Radicals” recognize individuals and organizations that have embraced the use of Alation to help their organization become more data-driven.

In its first year, the awards program honors the many achievements of Alation customers that use the technology to drive business impact and value using data. As part of the judging process, Alation examined data-driven implementations, stories, and various achievements of its 300+ customer base. Winners were selected across four award categories.

The winners of the inaugural Data Radicals Awards are:

Claudia Stirk at Crown Castle for Community Champion: This award is presented to the customer who is the biggest advocate in the broader Alation customer community.

This award is presented to the customer who is the biggest advocate in the broader Alation customer community. P&G for Data Culture: This award is presented to the customer who has built a great data culture with Alation.

This award is presented to the customer who has built a great data culture with Alation. A Fortune 100 Technology Company for Data Radical: This award is presented to the customer that best represents Alation to the world and is Alation’s best advocate.

This award is presented to the customer that best represents Alation to the world and is Alation’s best advocate. Munich Re for Innovator: This award is presented to the customer that has implemented Alation in the most innovative way and continues to drive innovation with its use of data.

“We have an incredible customer base that is challenging the status quo about how data is used. We are thrilled to recognize these customers as data trailblazers,” said Dean Thomas, Chief Customer Officer, Alation. “Our customers are using data to innovate and transform their businesses, and we look forward to helping them achieve even greater results in 2022 and beyond.”

Alation will recognize the winners at its Company Kickoff in Las Vegas, taking place February 14-18, 2022.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 300 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, Munich Re, NASDAQ, New Balance, Parexel, Pfizer, US Foods, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

