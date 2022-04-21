Alacriti Featured in Federal Reserve’s New FedNowSM Service Provider Showcase, Expands Its Unified Payments Platform for the FedNow Service

Cosmos Payments Services Now Includes Support for TCH’s RTP® Network, Visa Direct, and The FedNow Service (coming in 2023) – Providing Multiple Options for Instant Payments and Transfers

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fasterpayments—Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments and money movement, is proud to be featured in the Federal Reserve’s new FedNow Service Provider Showcase, an online resource designed to connect financial institutions looking to adopt and innovate upon the FedNow Service with service providers offering instant payment solutions. In addition, connection to the upcoming FedNow Service is now included in Alacriti’s Cosmos Payments Services to give financial institutions multiple paths forward for faster payments innovation.

Alacriti is also a member of the FedNow Ecosystem Accelerator Group, which helps to influence FedNow design and release priorities and to support and encourage the continued development of the instant payments ecosystem.

Alacriti’s payments service, Cosmos, delivers unified, end-to-end payment orchestration and processing for ACH, Same Day ACH, the Fedwire® Funds Service, TCH RTP® network, Visa Direct, and the FedNowSM Service in a secure, ISO 20022 based cloud-native platform. Cosmos enables financial institutions to deliver innovative faster payment experiences for their customers without having to worry about individual payment rails. It supports interoperability between the TCH RTP network and the FedNow Service and provides a future-proof platform for innovation.

“Alacriti is dedicated to helping financial institutions innovate. In today’s world of ‘instant everything’, the possibilities for faster payments are endless,” stated Manish Gurukula, Alacriti CEO. “We built Cosmos Payments Services to support the connection to all major payment rails from one modern, unified platform. Cosmos features hassle-free integration to the existing core and digital banking systems, and a low cost to market to help deliver on the promise of instant payments.”

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti’s array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today’s users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

