Alacriti Announces Fast Push-to-Card Payouts Enabled by Visa Direct

Orbipay Push-to-Card enables businesses and financial institutions to deliver secure funds disbursements directly to a recipient’s debit card, in real-time

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpayouts—Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments and money movement, today announced its new, fast push-to-card solution that enables businesses to disburse funds directly to their eligible debit cards—in real time—enabled by Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time1 money movement network2.

Business and consumer expectations for convenient, secure, and fast money movement is increasing across every use case. According to research by Visa, 82% of surveyed consumers would be more likely to work with businesses that offer fast disbursements through push-to-card3. Orbipay Push-to-Card can quickly meet this demand with minimal cost and integration hassle.

Orbipay Push-to-Card enables businesses to deliver faster payout experiences and helps drive customer satisfaction. Consumers don’t need to remember or share their bank account information, and funds can be sent to their most-used eligible card. It’s convenient and quick, and supports the growing consumer demand for faster access to their money. Orbipay Push-to-Card is a part of Orbipay Unified Money Movement Services, a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to quickly and seamlessly deliver modern, intuitive digital payments and money movement experiences.

“Our introduction of push-to-card capability, enabled by Visa Direct, provides a new and innovative way for businesses to deliver faster payment experiences,” stated Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti. “Our solution can be deployed quickly, integrates into existing payout flows, and comes with a risk-free pricing model, allowing businesses to improve cash flow management, drive customer satisfaction, and increase efficiency.”

“Visa Direct is a compelling capability offering incredible reach to more than 5 billion cards and accounts and supporting more and more money movement use cases around the globe,” said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP and North America Head, Visa Direct. “We’re excited to partner with Alacriti in the U.S. to help enable digital payout capabilities for their clients and remove slow and inefficient paper-based processes.”

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti’s array of solutions allow clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today’s users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

To learn more about Alacriti or to request a demo, visit alacriti.com

________________________



1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region



2 Visa Direct capability enabled through Alacriti’s financial institution partner



3 Digital Disbursements Consumer Preferences Survey, commissioned by Visa and conducted by SevenDesign via Ask Your Target Market, among 2,000 active U.S. debit card users (2017)

Contacts

Media

Alacriti:



Vanessa Varian



vanessa.varian@alacriti.com

Related Links

https://www.alacriti.com/