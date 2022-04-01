Alabama Community College System and Alabama Higher Education Entities Select YuJa for Joint Purchasing Agreement to Serve Colleges and Other Learning Institutions Statewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alabama Community College System (ACCS), in conjunction with Alabama Higher Education Entities, has awarded YuJa, Inc. a joint purchasing agreement to provide technology equipment and services to more than two dozen institutions serving greater than 168,000 constituents statewide.

Along with a number of public K-12 schools and four-year institutions, each community college and technical school is eligible to select technology equipment and value-added professional services and software including, but not limited to, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and related components.

This agreement provides a simplified procurement process and ensures competitive pricing, while also meeting local, state, and federal procurement laws and regulations.

“YuJa is proud of its selection as a vendor in the Alabama Community College System and other Alabama Higher Education entities,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We offer robust video and media solutions for institutions of all sizes, and we’re excited to work with individual institutions to meet their diverse needs.”

YuJa was selected by an evaluation committee comprised of two-year institution and System Office technology experts to meet the needs of member organizations.

“ACCS strives to procure quality products and services at a competitive price from suppliers and contractors who can best meet the functional, quality, schedule and service needs of our system. We are committed to diversity, opportunity and fairness, and encourage open competition for our business,” the ACCS vendor website states.

ABOUT THE ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is Alabama’s gateway to world-class, affordable education and technical training for the necessary skills to compete in a constantly evolving workforce. The system consists of 24 community and technical colleges, including the Alabama Technology Network, and Marion Military Institute – one of five junior military colleges in the nation. The Alabama Technology Network is a part of the ACCS and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership. More than 168,000 people choose to study through ACCS each year. ACCS is governed by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278