Akuity Launches an AI Assistant for Argo CD to Help Troubleshoot Common Kubernetes Deployment Issues

The Akuity Platform adds an AI Assistant feature to quickly discover and fix deployment issues inside your Kubernetes clusters

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akuity, provider of Kubernetes-native application delivery software powered by the Argo Project and enterprise support for this popular open source tool, announced a new feature inside their platform – AI Assistant for Argo CD.









The Akuity Platform is a Kubernetes application delivery platform powered by Argo CD, Akuity Co-Founders — CEO Hong Wang, CTO Jesse Suen, and Chief Architect Alexander Matyushentsev — are also the co-creators of the Argo Project. Argo CD is a part of Argo project, a suite of open source tools purpose-built for deploying and running applications and workloads on Kubernetes that also includes Argo Rollouts, Argo Workflows, and Argo Events.

The AI Assistant is an Argo CD extension to help developers quickly analyze any issues with the Kubernetes resources and Argo CD Application tracks. Users can interact with the assistant by asking custom questions, clicking pre-defined prompts, and triggering Argo CD actions. With the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, GPT revolutionizes the way developers interact with technology. Akuity leverages the GPT model’s immense knowledge and contextual understanding to figure out the issues beforehand instead of wasting developers’ valuable time and making them inspect each unhealthy resource manually. Akuity forecasts at least a 50% boost in software engineering teams’ productivity with generative AI.

“After using AI Assistant internally, our first thought was: ‘Wow, this is too good to be true!’” said Matyushentsev. “The combination of the AI functionality with the in-depth knowledge of the application state provided by the Akuity Platform enables an extremely powerful feature. Clearly, we are just scratching the surface of what is possible, and it does not make sense to stop here.”

Key benefits of using the Akuity Platform with the AI Assistant for Argo CD include:

Quick identification of deployment and application failures – the GPT model has been enhanced with rich Kubernetes knowledge and common application failure information. Thanks to this, the user gets instant feedback on the state of deployments and possible reasons for their failure.

– the GPT model has been enhanced with rich Kubernetes knowledge and common application failure information. Thanks to this, the user gets instant feedback on the state of deployments and possible reasons for their failure. Native Argo CD user experience – the AI Assistant is delivered as an Argo CD extension. The developers can leverage the AI help directly inside Argo CD, where the relevant context is made available.

– the AI Assistant is delivered as an Argo CD extension. The developers can leverage the AI help directly inside Argo CD, where the relevant context is made available. Instant reduction of MTTD and MTTR – with AI Assistant watching over all your application resources, you can quickly find the reason behind failed deployments and fix it with one click.

– with AI Assistant watching over all your application resources, you can quickly find the reason behind failed deployments and fix it with one click. Security and privacy oriented – implementing rigorous measures to safeguard your information and maintain the highest data protection standards.

The AI Assistant for Argo CD is in Open Beta, available for users to try out with a 14-day free trial, or after setting up a Akuity Platform technical demo.

For more information, please visit the company’s blog.

About Akuity

Akuity is the enterprise company for Argo, the leading open-source suite of cloud-native application delivery software. Akuity was founded by Argo creators Hong Wang, Jesse Suen and Alexander Matyushentsev, and its mission is to empower DevOps teams with the best tools to deliver their apps simpler, safer, and faster. The Akuity Platform provides a best-in-class developer experience with enterprise readiness, and enables organizations to modernize their toolchain for the cloud-native era. Learn more at https://akuity.io.

Contacts

Wojtek Cichoń – wojtek@akuity.io