AKOOL Achieves $40M in Invoiced ARR, Accelerating Growth in AI-Driven Content Creation for Diverse Industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–AKOOL, a leader in AI-powered content generation, has reached $40 million in Invoiced Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reflecting rapid growth and adoption across industries such as marketing and education. Companies are increasingly relying on AKOOL's advanced AI tools to produce high-quality, engaging content effortlessly.









AKOOL’s product suite, including Streaming Avatar-driven video, Face Swap, Video Translation, and its Deepfake Detection Tool, empowers brands to scale content creation and personalize customer engagement like never before.

“Our $40 million ARR milestone highlights the value our customers find in our products,” said Jiajun Lu, CEO of AKOOL. “We’re proud to support a dynamic community creatively engaging their audiences through our tools.”

AKOOL’s customer base spans multiple sectors with impressive real-world results:

Enterprise Marketing Teams: Qatar Airways harnessed AKOOL's face-swap technology in the "AI Adventure" campaign, producing highly engaging personalized ads that boosted brand awareness globally.

Education and Training: Curious Refuge incorporated AKOOL's avatars in AI filmmaking courses, using multilingual capabilities to reach and engage students worldwide.

Customer Support: At the GenAI Summit, GPT DAO partnered with AKOOL and LiveX AI, to power interactive, avatar-driven experiences that enhanced event engagement.

Consumer Engagement: Vaseline Indonesia partnered with AKOOL to provide personalized skincare advice through localized video content, building brand loyalty in a competitive market.

Looking ahead, AKOOL is set for continued growth, expanding its product offerings and refining its platform to meet the evolving needs of content creators worldwide. By delivering studio-quality results and making advanced AI tools accessible, AKOOL has solidified its leadership in the content creation space. For more information, visit www.akool.com.

About AKOOL

AKOOL is a pioneering Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising, transforming digital content creation with tools that make high-quality video production accessible. Our mission is to simplify personalized video creation for creators and businesses of all sizes. From face-swap and avatars to translation and interactive storytelling, AKOOL empowers brands to engage audiences in fresh, dynamic ways. Trusted by global companies, AKOOL delivers AI-driven marketing solutions that drive growth efficiently.

