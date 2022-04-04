Akili to Present at Chardan’s Prescription Digital Therapeutics Half-Day Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akili Interactive (“Akili” or the “Company”), a leading digital medicine company pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, today announced that management will present at Chardan’s Prescription Digital Therapeutics Half-Day Summit on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

More information on the event can be found here.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences.

On January 26, 2022, Akili entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly traded via a merger with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Nasdaq: DNAA), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022, subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, after which Akili will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market under the new ticker symbol “AKLI.” For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination transaction between Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (“SCS”) and Akili, SCS filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC on February 14, 2022, which includes a preliminary prospectus and proxy statement of SCS, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. The Registration Statement has not yet become effective. When available, a final proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all SCS shareholders. SCS will also file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. SHAREHOLDERS OF SCS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by SCS (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by SCS with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at SCS’s website at https://socialcapitalsuvrettaholdings.com/dnaa or upon written request to 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052.

Participants in the Solicitation

SCS and Akili and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from SCS’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed transaction between Akili and SCS are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination between Akili and SCS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed business combination transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption of the Merger Agreement by the shareholders of SCS and the satisfaction of the minimum cash condition and (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of SCS’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262706 and 333-257543), SCS’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022, the Registration Statement on Form S-4, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed by SCS from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Akili and SCS assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Akili nor SCS gives any assurance that either Akili or SCS, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

