<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Akili to Champion Digital Therapeutics in Conjunction with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Akili to Champion Digital Therapeutics in Conjunction with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will participate in the Biotech Showcase and Solebury 1×1 Management Access Conference, both happening alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco next week.

Eddie Martucci, Akili’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) as a panelist on the Biotech Showcase Future Panel: Digital Therapeutics in The Next Decade, scheduled for January 11 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Company leaders will also meet with investors attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Akili’s approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Joshua Young

VP, Investor Relations

jyoung@akiliinteractive.com

Media:
Susannah Wesley-Ahlschwede

VP, Communications

swesley@akiliinteractive.com

Articoli correlati

Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming

Business Wire Business Wire -
D-Link Selects Airgain Antennas to Optimize Wireless Signal Between its VR Air Bridge and VR Headsets SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BLN #ConnectedWorker--Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology,...
Continua a leggere

Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation Helps Fill Tech Employment Gap by Collaborating to Empower Youth with Disabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
CES 2023 Future of Work Presentation Highlights Benefits of Assistive Technology and Inclusive Job Skills Training to Contribute to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming

Business Wire