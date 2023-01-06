Akili to Champion Digital Therapeutics in Conjunction with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will participate in the Biotech Showcase and Solebury 1×1 Management Access Conference, both happening alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco next week.

Eddie Martucci, Akili’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) as a panelist on the Biotech Showcase Future Panel: Digital Therapeutics in The Next Decade, scheduled for January 11 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Company leaders will also meet with investors attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Akili’s approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Joshua Young



VP, Investor Relations



jyoung@akiliinteractive.com

Media:

Susannah Wesley-Ahlschwede



VP, Communications



swesley@akiliinteractive.com