Akili Interactive Announces Filing of Registration Statement on S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I

BOSTON & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DNAA #DTx–Akili Interactive (“Akili” or the “Company”), a leading digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies, announced that Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (“SCS”) (Nasdaq: DNAA) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Akili.

While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Akili and the proposed business combination with SCS.

The proposed business combination between Akili and SCS is expected to close in mid-2022, after which the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market under the new ticker symbol “AKLI.” For more information on the transaction, visit https://www.socialcapitalsuvrettaholdings.com/dnaa.

The filing can be viewed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine—medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device, but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

About Social Capital

At Social Capital, we make big bets on transformational ideas, technology, and people. We strategically invest in smart, profit-minded opportunities and forward-thinking social investments that have the potential to shape a better future. We do this from a balance sheet of permanent capital to support entrepreneurship at all stages. This allows us more flexibility to double down on our convictions, without the limitations of traditional fund structures, and gives founders the runway and resources necessary to succeed. We believe in the outsized potential of for-profit businesses to drive impact in the world. We aim to set a new standard for what capitalism can be. To learn more about Social Capital, visit https://www.socialcapital.com/.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is led by Chamath Palihapitiya and Kishen Mehta and is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is focused on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector. To learn more about Social Capital Suvretta Holdings, visit https://www.socialcapitalsuvrettaholdings.com/.

