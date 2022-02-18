Aizon’s CEO John Vitalie Named One of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leading the transformation of BioPharma manufacturing, Aizon’s CEO and Board Member John Vitalie has been recognized as one of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report.

“From hundreds of nominees, these executives stood out for their unflagging commitment to improving lives through the advancement of medicine,” the editors wrote in its announcement. “Through their tireless work, these CEOs have succeeded in advancing research and bringing breakthrough drugs and treatments to market.”

Pharma has traditionally lagged behind other industries in regards to the adoption of new technologies and alternative ways of working. While recent years have seen a paradigm shift on how organizations are looking at drug development and commercialization, the central part of the value chain – manufacturing – until now, has failed to take that leap. John Vitalie, with Aizon, is one of the few that is accomplishing what others have not been able to: disrupt the way drugs are typically produced and manufactured by applying data intelligence and predictability throughout the whole process.

Vitalie’s vision of focusing on delivering compliant automation and solutions to improve yield and quality, to highly regulated environments through the development of Pharma 4.0 based products that leverage real-time data and artificial intelligence sets him aside from their competitors, which have tackled the industry in a rather opportunistic manner rather than as the core of its strategy.

“It’s a special honor to be recognized by Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022,” said Vitalie, “I’m excited to see Aizon’s contributions of enabling customers to industrialize the use of qualified AI to transform their pharma and biotech manufacturing capabilities, being brought to the forefront of their strategies.”

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.

About Aizon

Aizon is an AI software application and solution provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

Contacts

Noel Ortiz



noel.ortiz@aizon.ai

(+34) 623 04 10 94