Aiven boosts leadership team with a slew of new senior appointments

Senior appointments aligned with the company mission of making developers’ lives better, focus on developing new platform capabilities, and solidifying its commitment to sustainability.

Appointments include Katariina Korhonen as VP of Strategy & Operations, Ian Massingham as VP of Developer Relations and Community, Amy Krishnamohan as VP of Product Marketing, and Jonah Kowall as VP of Product Management.

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, has announced several key senior leadership appointments who collectively are focused on helping deliver the company’s commitment to democratising access to the best open source technologies while reducing the environmental impact of cloud services.

These strategic new leadership roles span operations and strategy, product marketing, developer relations, and product management and include

Katariina Korhonen, Vice President of Strategy and Operations

Amy Krishnamohan, Vice President of Product Marketing

Ian Massingham, Vice President of Developer Relations and Community

Jonah Kowall, Vice President of Product Management

Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and Co-founder at Aiven, comments on the appointments. “Aiven’s mission is to make developers’ lives better, by helping them build more sophisticated applications accessible to all. When starting Aiven, our goal was to build the company that we wanted to work for. Today we are delighted to be welcoming such a talented group to our leadership team and our wider Aiven community. Our ability to attract the best talent, while also supporting the career growth of our people continues to be instrumental in helping us develop new platform capabilities that bring us closer towards our goal of building more sustainable applications in the cloud.”

Katariina Korhonen has been appointed Vice President of Strategy and Operations to Aiven’s Executive Leadership team. Katariina works closely with other senior executives and the board of directors and is focusing on building out Aiven’s corporate, operations, and sustainability strategy globally. Prior to her new role, Katariina spent the last six years in various executive roles at Smartly.

Amy Krishnamohan has also joined as Vice President of Product Marketing with the responsibility for Aiven’s product marketing direction and strategy, and nurturing and engaging with key stakeholders such as analysts, industry thought leaders, and strategic customers to increase the market awareness of Aiven. A Masters alumna of Carnegie Mellon University, Amy has gained diverse experience across product marketing and marketing strategy where she managed open-source database projects and other cloud-native databases. Prior to joining Aiven, she led product marketing strategies from major database companies such as MariaDB and Google Cloud.

Aiven also welcomes Ian Massingham as the company’s Vice President of Developer Relations and Community focusing on further building Aiven’s relationship with the developer community and ensuring that our programs align with our mission of making developers’ lives better. Prior to joining Aiven, Ian led the Developer Relations & Community team at MongoDB. Before that, he played an integral role in establishing and scaling the evangelism and developer relations function at AWS and led Worldwide Solutions Architecture for Startup customers for the final 18 months of his tenure at AWS.

Jonah Kowall has also joined as Aiven’s new Vice President of Product Management. In his role, Jonah will lead and execute the product strategy and head the product team responsible for platform enhancements to support ongoing growth in Aiven’s customer base. Previously a Chief Technology Officer at Logz.io and several other startups, Jonah’s background includes being a Research VP at Gartner and a regular contributor and maintainer of the Open Source Jaeger and OpenTelemetry projects. Jonah joins Aiven and brings with him a wealth of knowledge on all things “observability”.

This latest announcement of senior leadership expansion closely follows the appointment of Olivier van Grembergen as Regional Vice President (RVP) of Aiven Asia Pacific (APAC), announced earlier in October to drive continued growth in the region.

To learn more about Aiven, please visit https://aiven.io/

Free Trial https://console.aiven.io/signup

About Aiven

Headquartered in Helsinki and with hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto, Aiven provides managed open source data technologies, like PostgreSQL, Apache Kafka and OpenSearch, on all major clouds. Through Aiven, developers can do what they do best: create applications. Meanwhile, Aiven does what they do best: manage cloud data infrastructure. Aiven enables customers to drive business results from open source that trigger true transformations far beyond their own backyard. Most recently, Aiven achieved a $3B valuation and has now raised $420M total funding backed by its investors Atomico, Earlybird, Eurazeo, IVP, Lifeline, Salesforce Ventures, and World Innovation Lab.

To learn more about Aiven, visit aiven.io and follow @aiven_io on Twitter.

Contacts

Ting Ong



press@aiven.io