AiStrike Launches AI-Native MDR to Replace Traditional Managed Detection and Response

AiStrike, an AI-native cyber defense platform built for modern security operations, today announced the launch of AiStrike MDR, an AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service designed to replace traditional, human-heavy MDR with an AI-led, expert-guided operating model built for scale, speed, and measurable outcomes.

Leading enterprises and government organizations use AiStrike to unify threat intelligence, detection engineering, investigation, and response in a single AI-native platform, improving detection coverage, reducing alert noise, and accelerating response times. As AiStrike worked with more customers, a consistent pattern emerged: many rely on MDR to achieve 24×7 coverage or backfill security talent shortages, but remain constrained by the cost, opacity, and structural limits of legacy MDR services.

In response to this demand, AiStrike is launching AiStrike MDR, delivering AI SOC as a Service by uniting the AiStrike platform with 24×7 managed delivery through a network of strategic partners. The service provides enterprise-grade security outcomes without the inefficiencies, black-box workflows, and escalating costs of traditional MDR.

Breaking from Traditional MDR

Traditional MDR services depend on large teams of Tier 1 and Tier 2 analysts manually triaging alerts in SIEM-centric environments, leading to alert fatigue, high operating costs, and limited risk reduction. As threats scale and automation accelerates, this human-only operating model is structurally unsustainable.

AiStrike MDR introduces a fundamentally different operating model: AI-led operations, augmented by human expertise where it matters most. Agentic AI executes context enrichment, triage, investigation, and response in seconds, while human analysts focus on complex, high-impact decisions and continuous system tuning. This shifts MDR from ticket processing to outcome-driven, AI-native security operations.

A Modern MDR Operating Model

AiStrike MDR replaces manual alert processing with agentic AI capable of performing triage, investigation, and response at machine speed. Human experts validate high-impact incidents, guide strategic decisions, and continuously refine the system, delivering consistent outcomes at scale without scaling headcount.

Key capabilities include:

AI SOC platform – Integrates with cloud , endpoint , identity, network, and SIEM data sources to enable AI-native operations and identity-centric response actions across SaaS and cloud environments.

– Integrates with , , identity, network, and SIEM data sources to enable AI-native operations and identity-centric response actions across and cloud environments. Automated triage and investigation in seconds – AI agents analyze alerts, correlate signals and threat intelligence, and assess risk without human bottlenecks, under continuous expert supervision.

– AI agents analyze alerts, correlate signals and threat intelligence, and assess risk without human bottlenecks, under continuous expert supervision. 24×7 managed delivery with full transparency – Strategic partners provide continuous monitoring, SLAs, and accountability, while customers retain complete visibility into detections, investigations, and response, eliminating the traditional MDR “black box.”

– Strategic partners provide continuous monitoring, SLAs, and accountability, while customers retain complete visibility into detections, investigations, and response, eliminating the traditional MDR “black box.” Lower total cost of ownership – AI replaces repetitive Tier 1 and Tier 2 work so human experts can focus on complex cases, significantly reducing operational costs.

“Organizations want MDR outcomes, not more tools or opaque services,” said Nitin Agale, Founder and CEO of AiStrike. “AiStrike MDR replaces legacy, human-heavy MDR with an AI-native operating model that delivers faster, more consistent, and more accurate outcomes. By combining autonomous SOC execution with 24×7 human expertise, we’re removing the black box and redefining MDR economics.”

“We partnered with AiStrike to bring advanced, AI-based cybersecurity to organizations whose needs and budgets don’t align with large, complex enterprise platforms,” said Carlos Alanis, CEO and Co-Founder of Banyax. “AiStrike’s approach leverages AI to drastically reduce alert noise, shorten time to detection, and improve overall SOC efficiency, ultimately delivering a superior security experience for our clients.”

“Our customers are moving away from legacy, SIEM-centric security models toward modern, AI-led security foundations,” said Robert Blomgren, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Procern. “By integrating AiStrike’s AI SOC capabilities, we are enabling a next-generation security stack that continuously improves detections, accelerates response to machine speed, and delivers a fundamentally better cost and operating model than traditional MDR.”

AiStrike MDR is available immediately for enterprise customers seeking a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional MDR.

About AiStrike

AiStrike is an AI-native cyber defense platform built to move security operations beyond reactive SOC and MDR models toward preemptive, automated defense. The platform unifies threat intelligence, detection engineering, investigation, and response using agentic AI, helping organizations reduce alert noise, improve response speed, and maximize the return on their existing security investments.

For more information, visit www.aistrike.com.

