AIS Acquires Xgility: Leading Microsoft Azure Cloud Focused Firm Buys Microsoft Gold Partner

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition–AIS (Applied Information Sciences), a leading Microsoft cloud services firm, announced today its acquisition of Xgility, a Microsoft Gold Partner with a mission to help clients rethink, reimagine, and transform their business with end-to-end Microsoft cloud solutions. Xgility brings a mix of government and commercial clients and over 100 teammates to AIS. With similar culture and leadership styles, the AIS-Xgility combination brings together over 1,000 Microsoft-focused technologists with unprecedented track records of delivery to their customers. The additive impact on both client bases will be powerful and further accelerate the scalable, profitable growth that both companies have as the two teams become one.

The decision for AIS and Xgility to join forces came down to alignment in three areas: mission, culture, and technology focus. “Bringing our teams together helps us build an even stronger community of passionate innovators to serve our customers and provide growth opportunities for our people,” says Larry Katzman, President and CEO of AIS. “AIS has experienced substantial growth over the last five years, guided by our mission to be the premier Microsoft Azure cloud services partner for federal and commercial enterprises. Having known Chris for over a decade and seeing the organization he’s built, I am excited for our teams to come together. I am confident our collective capabilities will continue to scale with the needs of our customers and the ever-evolving offerings of the Microsoft cloud marketplace.”

“We didn’t set out to sell Xgility, but after meeting with Larry, his team and their venture capital backers at Blue Delta, the opportunities created by joining AIS became very clear. This acquisition accelerates and multiplies our combined ability to achieve transformational results for our client’s businesses and our teammates’ careers,” said Chris Hornbecker, President and CEO of Xgility.

Xgility is a team of Microsoft Certified experts passionate about achieving transformational results with Microsoft cloud technology, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Power Platform, Dynamics 365, and Azure. “By complementing our experts with the AIS track record, we have strengthened both teams and our combined abilities to guide customers on their entire Microsoft cloud journey. Our teams are a perfect fit, and this will allow us to build our position as leaders in cloud transformation,” said Hornbecker.

About AIS: AIS has a mission to serve as a trusted partner, efficiently delivering innovative solutions that maximize our clients’ technology investments. AIS is a venture capital-backed company that specializes in disrupting large commercial and federal enterprises to deliver compliant and transformative Microsoft-based cloud and data solutions that speed up time to value, sunset legacy technology, and accelerate innovation. Our expertise lies in the highly regulated environments leading migration and modernization, DevSecOps, security and compliance, custom app development, and data intelligence efforts. We are headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with regional offices across the US and a development center in Hyderabad, India. AIS employs a global team of over 1,000 people. For more information, visit www.ais.com.

About Xgility: Xgility is an innovative technology solutions provider and consulting firm that is passionate about helping national enterprise organizations achieve transformational results using Microsoft technologies and platforms to increase collaboration, improve productivity, and reduce costs. The 100-person team of experts are problem-solvers who understand both business and technology to help clients decide on the right combination of technologies and solutions to solve complex business challenges and create a long-term strategy. By leveraging people, proven methodologies, agile processes, and deep knowledge, Xgility can help you maximize the potential of your cloud investment to drive your business goals forward in a cost-effective and timely way. For more information, visit www.xgility.com.

