Airwallex Launches First Above the Line Campaign in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This month, leading global fintech Airwallex launched its first above the line (ATL) campaign in the UK to raise local awareness of its Borderless Cards, enabling businesses to easily make digital and physical card payments around the world.

Last week, Airwallex launched a series of adverts across London’s underground stations to showcase the Airwallex Borderless Cards. By the end of the four-week campaign, a total 5,000 of these adverts would have featured across 35 of London’s underground stations.

The adverts demonstrate the simplicity and ease of creating multiple business virtual debit cards at the tap of a button, spending in multiple currencies anywhere in the world with zero transaction fees and managing expenses, all in one app.

In the second week, Airwallex saw a 366 percent uplift in website traffic from London-based users as well as a 67 percent increase in sign-ups from London-based customers.

In addition to the tube adverts, Airwallex worked with Perspective Pictures to release a short video advert that focuses on the frustrations that come with managing business expenses at home and abroad, specifically the bottlenecks caused by shared corporate cards and excessive foreign exchange fees while trying to build a global, borderless business.

“We’re thrilled to see the success of our first ATL marketing campaign throughout London’s underground and the launch of our video advert,” commented Tilly Michell, Content Marketing Manager at Airwallex. “This campaign sheds light on the frustrations many businesses face when managing money across borders, and the negative impact that can have on a company’s bottom line. At Airwallex, we believe every business should have the right financial infrastructure to expand globally, and are proud to offer businesses limitless opportunities with our suite of financial solutions.”

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage online payments, treasury and payout globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system. Airwallex has secured over US$800 million since it was established in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 1,000 employees across 19 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com.

