Home Business Wire Airspan Networks to Reschedule Release of 2021 Results
Business Wire

Airspan Networks to Reschedule Release of 2021 Results

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, announced today that it will reschedule the release of its 2021 year end results and conference call scheduled for March 10, 2022. The rescheduling relates to the finalization of certain financial statement considerations with respect to the classification of Airspan’s short and long-term debt. Airspan expects this to be resolved shortly and will make a further announcement regarding the timing of the release and conference call, which Airspan expects to occur in line with the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Scheiner

561-893-8660

IR@airspan.com

Media Contact:

Howie Waterman

hwaterman@airspan.com
917-359-5505

Articoli correlati

Marqeta Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Highlighting Accelerated Growth Rates

Business Wire Business Wire -
The global modern card issuing platform generated $155 million in fourth quarter net revenue, up 76 percent year-over-year, alongside...
Continua a leggere

TransAct Technologies Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
2021 Fourth Quarter Net Sales of $11.1 Million Full Year FST Recurring Revenue of $7.4 Million, up 95% on a...
Continua a leggere

Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As previously announced, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will participate in the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Marqeta Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Highlighting Accelerated Growth...

Business Wire