Airspan Networks to Reschedule Release of 2021 Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, announced today that it will reschedule the release of its 2021 year end results and conference call scheduled for March 10, 2022. The rescheduling relates to the finalization of certain financial statement considerations with respect to the classification of Airspan’s short and long-term debt. Airspan expects this to be resolved shortly and will make a further announcement regarding the timing of the release and conference call, which Airspan expects to occur in line with the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.



