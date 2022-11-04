Airspan Networks Bolsters 5G Solutions Portfolio With New General Availability Announcement for Indoor and Outdoor

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), a U.S.-based provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for mobile and fixed network operators, has today announced the commercial availability of new 5G indoor and outdoor products.

Aiming to tackle the fast-growing markets for CBRS, private networks, and public networks, Airspan’s latest additions to its 5G portfolio are based on a flexible All-In-One (AIO) software platform, further upgradable to a completely disaggregated vRAN and Open RAN architecture (CU + DU + RU). The flexible design philosophy supports future network growth as well as resource pooling features, all accessible by means of additional software.

Today’s announcement launches the general availability (GA) of two outdoor AIO products, the AirSpeed 1900 and AirSpeed 2900, and one indoor, the AirVelocity 1901.

“We are taking a modular approach to adopt Open RAN, bringing flexibility and simplicity to address current market demands,” said Eli Leizerovitz, head of products, Airspan. “This new AIO architecture meets the current densification needs of Public Networks, reduces the cost and brings simplicity of deployment for Private Networks including a fully automated SAS system for the CBRS market”.

The AirSpeed and AirVelocity families support a global range of frequency bands depending on configuration: n48 (CBRS) with FCC certification for AS2900, n77/n78 and n79. Each new AIO allows up to 100MHz Bandwidth with single or dual-sector/carrier functionality and an integrated high-gain antenna. The lightweight forms are engineered to allow pole-mounted outdoor deployments as well as ceiling, suspended ceiling, and wall-mounted indoor deployments.

These new, flexible AIO solutions leverage their compact architecture to suit a broad array of competitive use-cases by reducing both cost and transport requirements for scattered deployments.

For more information on these solutions, check out https://www.airspan.com/5g-products/.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

