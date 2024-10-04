Airspan and Ecrio to Showcase AI-Driven Critical Communications for Private Networks at MWC Las Vegas 2024

Connecting Humans and Machines: Unlocking the Power of AI Workloads in Critical Enterprise Communications





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Airspan, a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, is partnering with Ecrio to deliver a cutting-edge demonstration of AI-powered critical communications at MWC Las Vegas 2024, 8-10 October. This showcase will feature Airspan’s complete end-to-end 5G private network, demonstrating how AI is transforming critical communications in enterprise environments.

Private networks are increasingly vital for industries such as construction, logistics, utilities, and manufacturing, where reliable, real-time communication is crucial. The inclusion of AI Workloads amplifies the capabilities of these networks, enabling not only human-to-human communication but also machine-to-human and human-to-machine interactions. This AI-driven communication framework allows businesses to detect and respond to critical incidents faster and more efficiently. Whether it’s ensuring safety compliance or managing operational anomalies, AI-driven insights ensure that issues are identified and acted upon immediately.

Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO at Ecrio, commented: “The combination of AI Workloads and real-time communications offers transformative potential for enterprises. By enabling seamless interactions not only between humans but also between machines and humans, we are revolutionizing critical communications in private networks. This demo highlights the speed, accuracy, and scalability that AI can bring to enterprise operations.”

The demo will illustrate how AI monitors a construction site in real-time for safety compliance. The system identifies safety violations—such as workers not wearing protective gear—and triggers immediate communication via mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT). What makes this demo truly innovative is the ability of the AI Workload to initiate machine-to-human communication, such as triggering alerts, and vice versa, allowing workers or supervisors to issue commands to machines like cameras, which adjust based on AI insights. This ensures fast, informed decision-making and quick resolution of potential safety hazards.

Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan, added: “AI and 5G private networks are reshaping the future of enterprise communications. By allowing not just human-to-human but also machine-to-human communication, we are creating smarter, more responsive networks. This MWC Las Vegas demo showcases how Airspan’s end-to-end private network solutions, combined with AI, enable real-time actions that improve safety, efficiency, and overall performance.”

The integration of AI Workloads with critical communications is revolutionizing how enterprises address safety and operational challenges. AI enhances the effectiveness of these networks by facilitating seamless communication between machines and humans, ensuring immediate responses to detected issues. As businesses look for ways to make operations safer and more efficient, AI-driven communication systems are becoming a vital tool for achieving these goals.

We invite MWC Las Vegas attendees to visit us in our Executive Meeting Room (W208) to experience firsthand how AI and private networks are shaping the future of critical communications.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (OTC:MIMOQ) (“Airspan”) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Ecrio:

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end critical communication software, essential for deploying Private 5G Networks and Edge AI Workloads. These Edge AI solutions enable human to human as well as human to machine communication via voice command and control of cameras, drones, robots and sensors across industry and defense verticals. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards-compliant Communications Servers and Device Client Software, supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCX, and RCS. It is optimized to run in a Network-in-a-Box, on-premises, or in Operator MEC, via its FlexIMS™ and FlexEDGE™ architectures. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

