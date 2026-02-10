Airrived Named Gartner Tech Innovator in Agentic AI, Defining the Agentic Era for Enterprise Security and IT

Gartner recognition spotlights Airrived’s composable multiagent architecture, domain-specialized cybersecurity agents, and leadership in making Agentic AI native to enterprise security, IT, and operations—shifting from bolt-on experimental AI to built-in, standardized AI that delivers infinite outcomes

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airrived, the company behind the Agentic OS, today announced it has been named a Tech Innovator in Agentic AI in the Gartner “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators in Agentic AI” report (16 September 2025). Airrived was recognized for its composable multiagent architecture and expert cybersecurity agents that enable automated risk remediation, positioning it as a leader in domain-specialized agentic AI for enterprise security, IT, and business operations.

According to the report, “Airrived offers a no-code platform for the development and management of cybersecurity agents to cybersecurity practitioners. Airrived provides a library of prebuilt security agents as well as tools to create enterprise-specific agents. Airrived offers customization tools, such as RAG, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) and low-rank adaptation (LoRA) fine-tuning. Airrived’s multiagent solution uses a composite AI architecture that includes open-source large language models, large vision models, domain- and task-specific LLMs, machine learning models, knowledge graphs and vector databases. This multifaceted model and data architecture is unique in its ability to support domain-specialized automation and complex use cases with high accuracy.”

“Bolt-on AI creates demos; built-in agentic intelligence delivers outcomes. Airrived moves enterprises from experimentation to a true operating model for AI, and that shift is what Gartner recognized with our Tech Innovator designation in Agentic AI,” said Anurag Gurtu, Co-Founder and CEO of Airrived. “The future of enterprise AI is not assistive or scripted—it is standardized, agentic intelligence embedded into the operating layer. This recognition validates Airrived as the enterprise operating system for agentic AI, built to deliver measurable operational advantage at scale.”

From Bolt-On Experimental AI to Built-In Standardized AI

Enterprises today are constrained by fragmented agentic AI point products and legacy platforms with bolt-on experimental AI. Intelligence is fragmented, AI is shallow, and only a handful of specialists can make it work. What’s left is AI that summarizes instead of deciding, automation that collapses under real-world complexity, and humans forced to act as the glue stitching systems together to connect workflows, make decisions, and drive outcomes.

Airrived eliminates that fragmentation entirely with built-in standardized AI.

Airrived’s Agentic OS is a new operating layer that makes agentic intelligence native to the enterprise. Rather than delivering AI as features, copilots, or scripted automation, Airrived enables organizations to fine-tune LLMs, compose deep-reasoning agents, and orchestrate intelligence across systems, all without requiring AI expertise.

The platform unifies and operationalizes critical enterprise domains—including SOC, GRC, IAM, vulnerability management, IT, and business operations—within a single agentic system designed to reason end-to-end, take action across tools, and continuously improve over time.

This is why enterprises don’t just deploy Airrived. They standardize on it.

Recognition and Momentum

Airrived has been recognized as a Security Today CyberSecured Award winner, and a BIG Innovator in Agentic AI, underscoring its leadership in shaping the next generation of enterprise AI platforms.

In addition to industry recognition, Airrived is deployed across many leading enterprises, including a Fortune 150 insurance company, one of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains, a global bank, and a major telecom infrastructure company. These early deployments validate Airrived’s ability to operate at enterprise scale and support complex, high-volume environments where reliability, governance, and speed are critical.

By positioning agentic intelligence as an operating system—not a feature, Airrived is setting a new standard for how enterprises design, deploy, and scale AI across their most critical operations.

About Airrived

Airrived is the company behind the Agentic OS, redefining how enterprises run cybersecurity, IT, and business operations in the agentic era. Built for visionaries and trusted by leaders, Airrived empowers organizations to orchestrate intelligence at scale—ending the era of experimental, bolt-on enterprise AI.

The agentic era has ARRIVED.

AIRRIVED.

For more information, visit airrived.ai and join the conversation on LinkedIn and X.

