Airrived Emerges from Stealth with $6.1M to Introduce the Agentic OS, Defining the Agentic Era for Enterprise Security and IT

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airrived today announced its launch from stealth, backed by $6.1 million in seed funding, to bring agentic AI to the core of enterprise cybersecurity, IT, and business operations. The round was led by Cannage Capital, with participation from Plug and Play Ventures, Rebellion Ventures, and Inner Loop Capital, alongside strategic investments from cybersecurity veterans Manoj Apte, Mahendra Ramsinghani, and Saqib E. Awan.

Enterprises today are constrained by fragmented agentic AI point products and legacy platforms with bolt-on AI. Intelligence is fragmented, AI is shallow, and only a handful of specialists can make it work. What’s left is AI that summarizes instead of deciding, automation that collapses under real-world complexity, and humans forced to act as the glue stitching systems together to connect workflows, make decisions, and drive outcomes.

Airrived was built to eliminate that fragmentation entirely.

Introducing the Agentic OS

Airrived introduces the Agentic OS—a new operating layer that makes agentic intelligence native to the enterprise, not bolted on as an afterthought. Rather than delivering AI as features, copilots, or scripted automation, Airrived enables organizations to fine-tune LLMs, compose deep-reasoning agents, and orchestrate intelligence across systems, all without requiring AI expertise.

The platform unifies and operationalizes critical enterprise domains—including SOC, GRC, IAM, vulnerability management, IT, and business operations—within a single agentic system designed to reason end-to-end, take action across tools, and continuously improve over time.

This is why enterprises don’t just deploy Airrived. They standardize on it.

Investor Perspective

“Airrived stood out because of its agentic-first architecture,” said Shelley Zhuang, Founder and Managing Partner at Cannage Capital. “This isn’t automation or scripted playbooks—it’s a composable agentic platform designed to scale across use cases. We are honored to back the mission-driven Airrived founders as they enable enterprises to build intelligent automation across security and IT.”

“What I like about Airrived is that it’s built for the day-to-day reality of security teams—fewer handoffs, fewer errors, and faster execution,” said Amit Patel, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures. “That’s how you reduce operational overhead while improving outcomes.”

From Shallow AI to Enterprise Intelligence

While most enterprise AI initiatives remain limited to pilots, dashboards, or summarization-driven copilots, Airrived is purpose-built for production, governance, and scale. By collapsing fragmented agentic tools into a single operating system for intelligence—and removing dependence on scarce AI specialists—Airrived enables enterprises to move beyond AI that observes toward systems that reason, decide, and act autonomously.

“Enterprises don’t need more tools or surface-level AI,” said Anurag Gurtu, Co-Founder and CEO of Airrived. “They need a new foundation. Airrived represents arrival—the moment agentic intelligence becomes native to the enterprise. This funding validates our belief that agentic AI isn’t the future of security and IT; it’s the era we’re defining now.”

Recognition and Momentum

Airrived has been recognized as a Gartner Tech Innovator in Agentic AI, a Security Today CyberSecured Award winner, and a BIG Innovator in Agentic AI, underscoring its leadership in shaping the next generation of enterprise AI platforms.

In addition to industry recognition, Airrived is deployed across many leading enterprises, including a Fortune 150 insurance company, one of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains, a global bank, and a major telecom infrastructure company. These early deployments validate Airrived’s ability to operate at enterprise scale and support complex, high-volume environments where reliability, governance, and speed are critical.

By positioning agentic intelligence as an operating system—not a feature, Airrived is setting a new standard for how enterprises design, deploy, and scale AI across their most critical operations.

Airrived is the company behind the Agentic OS, redefining how enterprises run cybersecurity, IT, and business operations in the agentic era. Built for visionaries and trusted by leaders, Airrived empowers organizations to orchestrate intelligence at scale—ending the era of experimental, bolt-on enterprise AI.

The agentic era has ARRIVED.

