AirportShuttles.com Announces Launch of New Automated Software

Global Ground Transportation Company Rolls out New Software for Enhanced Vendor Experience

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airportproviders–Today, AirportShuttles.com, a global airport ground transportation booking company, announced after 11 months of beta testing the roll out of their new automated software – providing an easy way for airport transportation providers to join the AirportShuttles.com Supplier Program, and for ride-seeking customers to have more dependable, quality transportation options available for fast, easy scheduling.

About the company’s new software launch, AirportShuttles.com CEO Bryan Williamson said, “After spending 2.5 years rebuilding our proprietary software, we’ve automated our entire system for worldwide providers who want to add their vehicles and rates to our website and gain access to customers who are making instant, prepaid reservations. We focused on making our system work for our providers, even down to our automated invoicing and payments.”

The new automated software & updated supplier program brings significant benefits to member companies and drivers such as:

  • Complete self-managed control of vehicle information, rates and inventory, cancellation and rides processing, bookings management, wait times & availability, pricing currency conversion, several rate options, and “meet and greet” services. And live changes means no waiting for updates to take effect. When you make changes, it is instantly available for customers.
  • A new ride hailing app – “Driivers” for chauffeured private car transfers.
  • Quick payments for completed reservations – 2 weeks versus the industry standard 4 weeks.

AirportShuttles.com welcomes providers worldwide – for more information on the AirportShuttles.com Supplier Program, please visit https://www.airportshuttles.com/providersignup.php

About AirportShuttles.com: Since 2003, AirportShuttles.com is a world leader in global travel for airport transfers, servicing over 3,000 airports and providing a fast, safe and cost-effective way to book airport ground transportation and black car services worldwide. AirportShuttles.com allows customers to compare rates for thousands of licensed & insured service providers and offer instant airport transfer reservations for shared ride van or private shuttle bus, executive sedan, limo or limousine, and taxi services to and from the airport.

Contacts

Bryan Williamson
AirportShuttles.com
providers@airportshuttles.com

