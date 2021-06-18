AirPods & AirPods Pro Prime Day Deals 2021: Early AirPods Max, AirPods 2nd Gen & More Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

Early Prime Day AirPods Pro & AirPods deals for 2021, featuring Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods Max and more earbuds deals
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 25% on the AirPods earbuds at Amazon – check deals on AirPods 2nd Gen with wired and wireless charging cases, as well as 1st gen Apple AirPods
- Save up to 21% on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – featuring active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ, with 24 hours battery life from its wireless charging case
- Save up to $50 on the new AirPods Max at Amazon – Apple’s first over-ear ANC headphones are available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green colors
- Save up to 25% on Apple AirPods wireless earbuds at Amazon – check live prices on brand new and renewed AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones
Best headphones deals:
- Save up to 50% on Bluetooth headphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on in-ear, over-ear, and on-ear wireless and noise-canceling headphones
- Save up to 40% on wireless headphones at Amazon – see live prices on wireless headphones from Sony, Beats, Tozo, and more
- Save up to 43% on Bose, Sony, Anker & more top-rated noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon – view the best deals on a wide range of wireless noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of headphones with microphones at Amazon – find the best deals on wireless headphones with microphones for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, and more
- Save up to 43% on top-rated Beats by Dre headphones at Amazon – check the current deals on wireless, noise-cancelling, on-ear, and over-ear headphones from Beats
- Save up to 31% on best-selling Jabra headphones & wireless earbuds at Amazon – view the latest prices on Jabra wireless headphones, headphones with microphones, wired headsets, and more
The Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro are two of the most popular wireless earbuds in the market. The AirPods 2nd gen are the latest version of the AirPods, boasting Apple’s H1 chip. This allows for much faster connection to iOS devices and much better sound quality. As for the AirPods Pro, they’re known for their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which allows for a much more immersive listening experience. Just like the AirPods, the AirPods Pro can connect instantly to your iOS devices. Both the AirPods Pro & AirPods come with wireless charging cases.
