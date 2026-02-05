AIRO CEO Joe Burns Recognized as 2025 Redhawk50 Honoree for Industry‑Defining Aviation Leadership

Celebrating a Visionary Advancing the Future of Flight

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIRO--AIRO Group Holdings (Nasdaq: AIRO) announces that CEO Captain Joe Burns has been named a 2025 Miami University RedHawk50 Honoree, recognizing alumni who are driving impactful innovation and leadership across global industries.

A Miami University graduate, Captain Burns has led major advancements across commercial and military aviation. Before joining AIRO, he held senior leadership roles at United Airlines, improving safety, operational performance, and next‑generation flight technologies. His long‑standing contributions to FAA advisory committees and NASA research panels have helped shape national policy, emerging technology integration, and airspace modernization.

Reflecting on the honor, Captain Burns said:

“Miami University’s Farmer School of Business gave me the foundation, confidence, and forward‑looking mindset I needed as I launched my career. Being named to the RedHawk50 is an honor, and I’m grateful for the education that set my trajectory.”

Burns’s leadership at AIRO comes as autonomy, advanced air mobility, and integrated multi‑domain operations redefine global aerospace. Under his direction, AIRO is expanding its role in advanced avionics, next‑generation mobility systems, and mission‑ready solutions for both commercial and defense customers.

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman of AIRO, added:

“Joe has been instrumental in shaping AIRO’s vision. His leadership, integrity, and commitment to innovation continue to elevate both our organization and the broader aerospace industry.”

The RedHawk50 program honors Miami University alumni whose work is driving transformational impact. Captain Burns’s recognition highlights his enduring influence on the future of aviation and integrated airspace operations.

Featured Media & Resources

Video: https://youtube.com/watch?si=s0PTVBGxtJuQ_SI8&v=NABXNXEiDkg&feature=youtu.be

Spotlight: https://miamioh.edu/fsb/redhawk50/honorees-2025/spotlights/04-airo-group-holdings.html

Program Info: https://miamioh.edu/fsb/redhawk50/

