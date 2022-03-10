Home Business Wire Airgain® to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14,...
Airgain® to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #AirgainAirgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems, will be attending the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA.

Airgain President and CEO Jacob Suen will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 14, 2022. To schedule a meeting with Airgain management, please contact Gateway Group at AIRG@gatewayir.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain Investor Contact
Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949 574 3860

AIRG@gatewayir.com

