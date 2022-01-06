Airgain Skywire® Modems Selected by GRID20/20 for New Wildfire Monitoring Solution

Innovative IoT application can significantly reduce wildfires using a Skywire® Embedded Modem

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #Airgain—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity systems, today announced that its Skywire® family of embedded modems have been selected by GRID20/20, Inc. for their innovative GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY™ field sensor solution designed to address the early detection of wildfires, and to provide ongoing situational awareness to authorities during unfolding events.

To combat ongoing wildfire issues, GRID20/20 is pivoting its focus to delivering enhanced public safety protection capabilities. The emerging GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY™ wildfire mitigation solution presents a novel field sensor initiative that creates a first-ever, always-on outdoor wildfire detection and auto alert system. GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY is designed to provide community-wide public safety monitoring canopies by uniquely using the existing distribution grid infrastructure. GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY sensors will be quickly deployed onto overhead distribution transformer fleets to help improve public safety, reduce wildfire impacts, prevent certain wildfire occurrences, provide situational awareness for utility operators and first responders, reduce post-event rehabilitation costs, lessen environmental damages, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce liabilities risk for utility operators.

Airgain’s Skywire Embedded Modems have been selected for the emerging GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY solution to provide the critical connection between field sensors and the cloud using a cellular data connection. According to Ganesh Sivaraman, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Airgain, “Skywire Embedded Modems have been used in thousands of applications to provide critical and reliable data connections for remote field applications. It is extremely gratifying when we are selected for an application like this which can have such a positive impact on the environment and the populations that are affected by wildfires.”

As the recent Colorado wildfire disaster has demonstrated, wildfires are now occurring nearly year-round, and wildfires are no longer isolated to forested areas; urban destruction is a clear reality. “GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY will present a first-ever, always-on outdoor wildfire monitoring solution that leverages existing electric utility infrastructure to simultaneously deliver valuable early detection, automated alerts, prevention and situational awareness capabilities. All of these features are combined into one cost-effective solution,” said Alan Snook, GRID20/20 spokesperson. “By using early detection and field-proven technology as the foundation to our emerging solution, GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY will help to save lives, reduce and/or even avoid certain wildfire occurrences, while also protecting our local economies and our environment.”

The emerging GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY sensor solution has been successfully field tested at various locations within Virginia and Hawaii.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain , NimbeLink, and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Grid20/20, Inc.

GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY is an evolving subsidiary of GRID20/20, Inc. GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY is focused on delivering wildfire mitigation and public safety protections. The emerging GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY™ solution leverages the time-proven and field-proven technology and turnkey software capabilities of GRID20/20, Inc. thereby presenting multiple value propositions for utility operators, local, state and federal authorities, first responders, and communities. The emerging GRIDWIDE FIRE-SPY solution simultaneously addresses critical needs such as wildfire early detection, automated alerts, wildfire prevention, ongoing situational awareness, public safety protection improvements, environmental protections, carbon emissions reduction, local economy protections, reduced wildfire rehabilitation costs, and reduced utility operator liabilities risk.

