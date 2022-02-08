Airgain Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technology and systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022



Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Please follow the below web address to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will be provided call details and a unique ID. There will be a reminder email sent out to all registered participants.

Registration: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10018/airgain-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-call/

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until March 26, 2022.

U.S. replay dial-in: (866) 813 9403 or (929) 458 6194



Conference ID: 625525



Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/601180595

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, Multimax, Centurian, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Contacts

Airgain Investor Contact

Matt Glover



Gateway Group, Inc.



+1 949 574 3860



AIRG@gatewayir.com