Airgain Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Major Utility to Deploy AirgainConnect® Across its Fleet

With up to 10x the power and up to 4x the coverage area of a traditional router-mounted antenna, the utility plans to equip its 3,000 plus vehicle fleet with the roof-mounted antenna-modem to enable optimum connectivity, even in the most remote and difficult environments. The multimillion dollar contract for the AirgainConnect devices will be deployed through the end of the year.

Airgain’s customer, one of the largest and most geographically diverse waste-water utility companies in the U.S., provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to millions of people. With such an expansive service area, connectivity is critical, especially in remote areas. After dealing with unstable connections with its service vehicles for years, the company decided to upgrade to a high-power solution that included an AirgainConnect AC-HPUE.

Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President, Global Product & Marketing at Airgain added, “When we launched the AirgainConnect platform almost a year and half ago, we were looking to solve the connectivity issues that had long plagued public safety and critical infrastructure. By equipping the fleet of a major utility with the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, we can help its service technicians, inspectors, engineers and field operators to stay connected in order to deliver water where it is needed most.”

