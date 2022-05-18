Airgain Releases CBRS and C-Band Antennas for Next Generation Private Wireless Networks, Enhancing Coverage and Performance

Antenna Provides High Performance CBRS and C-Band Connectivity for Reliable and Secure Wireless Connectivity at Lower Total Cost of Ownership than Wi-Fi

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, today announced the launch of its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Lower C-Band Panel Antenna. Through this new high-performance CBRS and C-Band antenna, Airgain is expanding its depth of capabilities to more easily enable enterprise users to deploy powerful, reliable, and secure private wireless networks that require higher throughput and wider coverage.





For enterprise applications, the total cost of ownership for private wireless networks can be better than Wi-Fi, as it provides greater capacity, wider coverage, and a connectivity layer capable of operating in challenging radio conditions. Establishing a private wireless network also requires fewer access points and less supporting infrastructure.

“There is an explosion in demand for a next generation private wireless network, from corporations needing to power greater productivity to school districts pushing connections on campus and to nearby homes,” said Airgain SVP of Global Product and Marketing Morad Sbahi. “Airgain will be at the forefront of enabling the connectivity of these networks by helping base stations to broadcast reliable and secure private networks at a lower cost.”

As the latest addition to Airgain’s suite of Antenna+™ products, the antenna provides high performance CBRS and C-Band connectivity for point-to-point or point-to-multipoint applications. Equipped with two ports, this antenna connects to most branch routers or modems. Delivering powerful MIMO technology, this antenna also offers two high-gain CBRS and Lower C-Band antennas that operate in the 3300 to 3800 MHz band. The small panel limits the wireless infrastructure footprint and provides high-gain for stable point-to-point links.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. Airgain, the Airgain logo, and Antenna+ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

