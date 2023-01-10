Airgain® Partners With Deutsche Telekom for Borderless IoT

Combining connectivity from Deutsche Telekom IoT with devices from Airgain offers robust, software-agnostic asset tracking solution for EMEA and beyond

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced its partnership with Deutsche Telekom IoT to connect its asset tracking devices with Europe’s leading IoT network coverage for a best-in-class solution. The agreement will allow Airgain to bundle connectivity from Deutsche Telekom IoT with its asset tracking customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as within the US and beyond.





Airgain’s cellular-based asset tracking solution allows for tracking throughout an asset’s entire journey, whether inside, outside, or in transit. These devices boast industry-leading battery performance of up to 14 years, the latest in cellular technologies including LTE-M and NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT), and the ability to integrate seamlessly with any enterprise software stack. In addition to location tracking through cellular, GPS, and WiFi triangulation, Airgain’s asset trackers can monitor motion, temperature, humidity, light, and more.

“ Adding Deutsche Telekom IoT as a connectivity partner gives Airgain additional global reach,” said Morad Sbahi, Chief Revenue Officer at Airgain. “ They are a world-class partner with broad capabilities and a world-class signal. At Airgain, we are excited to partner with one of Europe’s top IoT innovators.”

“T-IoT” is Deutsche Telekom’s new global IoT offering. Together, Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US enable global IoT networking with the appropriate mobile technologies, from NB-IoT and LTE-M to LTE and 5G. T-IoT customers thus have a single point of contact and contract for their global IoT projects. Among other things, this simplifies customer care and support and allows simple, transparent pricing.

“ We are very excited to work with Airgain and their award-winning asset tracking solutions,” said Klaus Doblich-Fruhstuck, Sr. Global Account Director at Deutsche Telekom IoT. “ Not only does it help us grow the list of IoT devices that are certified to work on our network, it allows us to partner with Airgain on their innovative IoT projects on both sides of the Atlantic. We look forward to growing our global footprint together.”

About Airgain, Inc.



Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Forward-Looking Statements



Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the expected outcomes of the performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products or those of its partners; and the anticipated benefits of the partnership with Deutsche Telekom IoT. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party network services; if our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain constraints and rising interest rates and inflation may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with any regulatory approvals that may be required; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Airgain Media Contact:

Brian Critchfield



VP, Global Marketing



media@airgain.com

(760) 579-0200 x5412