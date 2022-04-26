Airgain and Mobix Labs Collaborate to Develop Future-Proof 5G Technology

Collaboration Would Deliver Innovative, First-to-Market C-Band and mmWave Solutions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #5G—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, and Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced an agreement for the development of strategic, future-proof 5G technology.

As operators and manufacturers grapple with the various technologies under the 5G umbrella, it has become difficult to know where to invest. This presents a unique opportunity for Airgain and Mobix Labs to partner to develop disruptive, cost-effective, high performance wireless solutions for 5G mmWave and C-band applications. Combining Airgain’s expertise in 5G systems and Mobix Labs’ expertise in system-on-chip design, or SoCs, the collaboration will focus on development of products designed to significantly reduce the cost of ownership and provide solutions in 5G coverage gaps among carriers that fall within high-band mmWave and C-band operating frequencies.

“At Airgain, we are committed to connecting the world, through optimized integrated wireless solutions, especially as we transition to support the market demand for 5G,” said Airgain CTO Ali Sadri. “By leveraging Mobix Labs’ in-depth expertise in 5G and RF semiconductors, along with our advanced wireless connectivity technologies, we aim to deliver higher value systems solutions to the global wireless market.”

The collaboration is intended to provide new growth opportunities for both companies as the combined solution would serve multiple industries such as consumer electronics, infrastructure, automotive, IoT, as well as high reliability military, and aerospace applications.

“We are thrilled to be working with Airgain to develop innovative products we believe will address the growing need for more bandwidth across the 5G spectrum,” said Mobix Labs CEO Fabian Battaglia. “Our collaboration has the potential to bring first-to-market solutions that will make 5G a reality for mid- and high-band networks currently being deployed by carriers worldwide.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter. Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with any regulatory approvals that may be required, risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

