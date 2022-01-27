Aircall Welcomes Pablo Gargiulo as Chief Revenue Officer

This appointment will advance Aircall’s market leadership in the Cloud Communications industry

Aircall, valued above $1bn after its Series D funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2021, is preparing for new levels of scale with the appointment of Pablo Gargiulo as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to its Aircall appointment, Gargiulo served as Vice President of Sales at LogMeIn and CRO for Jive Communications.

Launched in 2014, Aircall is a cloud-based call center of choice for customer-facing teams that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and help desk tools, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, and many others. Aircall was built to empower professionals to have richer conversations and to allow phone channels to be accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

Over the past year, Aircall experienced consistent hypergrowth, marked through increasing its total funding to $230M, 72% YoY growth, and a thriving app marketplace that boasts over 100 integrations into critical business tools. Joining Aircall’s charismatic and award-winning leadership team, Gargiulo will increase Aircall’s global footprint in the CCaaS world, supported by a distributed team of 600+ employees in EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

In his own words: “There is a global shift happening in today’s business world, and telecommunication systems need to address it with a tool that is adaptable to all customer-facing professionals, and that integrates seamlessly with any existing software stack. I’m humbled to lead the go-to-market of this solution at Aircall and am genuinely thrilled to work with such a talented, customer obsessed, multicultural team.”

With 20+ years of leadership positions in the telecommunications industry, and a strong focus on cloud-based solutions and channels, Pablo Gargiulo will play a significant role in advancing Aircall’s mission, market share, and hyper growth while coordinating the revenue conversations at a global scale.

“Over my career in the telecommunications industry, I’ve witnessed a lot of businesses solving the same issues in similar ways. What resonated at the deepest level for me is the innovative culture and approach at Aircall. I’m convinced that the people and the product are elevating today’s ways of working. While hybrid, on-site, or fully remote work arrangements are adding a layer of complexity for all business operations, Aircall’s teams strive to elevate the phone channel from a commodity to a premium experience for businesses—and ultimately, their end customers. The solution is creating a real, long lasting benefit, rooted in flexibility and adaptability,” Gargiulo said.

About Pablo Gargiulo

Gargiulo is based in the Dallas / Fort Worth Area, Texas. Prior to joining Aircall, Gargiulo spent his career in the telecommunications industry and recently served as Vice President of Sales at LogMeIn, CRO for Jive Communications, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Xtera. He’s held positions of President of Global Sales, President, and COO at Genband and Imagine Communications

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern businesses. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates with popular productivity and help desk tools such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, and many others, Aircall was built to make phone support easy to manage, accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London, and Madrid, the company currently has over 600+ employees.

